TOP STORY: Klopp wants Coman as Origi replacement

Liverpool are keen to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, reports German outlet Sport1.

With his contract expiring in 2023, the German champions are keen for the forward to extend his stay in Bavaria and are reluctant to let him leave but, according to Sport1, Liverpool have already started talks with his representatives.

Coman is reported to be seeking a new challenge away from the Bundesliga and Bayern would accept offers of around €50 million, which could mean Liverpool would have to move on one or two players before committing to any bid for their latest transfer target.

The 25-year-old France international is seen as an upgrade on the outgoing Divock Origi. He can play on either wing and he scored eight goals in 39 appearances last season. He also contributed 15 assists.

In total, Coman has scored 41 goals and set up a further 50 in 200 appearances for Bayern.

09.15 BST: Inter Milan are looking to replace Achraf Hakimi when he makes a €70m move to PSG and Sky Italia says Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is on their radar.

Bellerin, 26, has been at Arsenal since 2011 and is seeking a new challenge. The club want around €20m from clubs to sign him, with Inter keen.

08.46 BST: Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey hopes to remain at the club despite speculation linking him with a move away from Turin, Sky reports.

Ramsey, 30, has made 65 appearances for Juve sinve joining them on a free transfer from arsenal in 2019, scoring five goals.

The Wales international has been named as one of the players that the club will look to move on this summer as part of an overhaul of the squad under returning manager Massimiliano Allegri.

However, Sky reports that Ramsey's prospects under Allegri are promising as he was the coach who wanted to bring the midfielder to Juve in the first place.

08.00 BST: Barcelona are preparing to announce that Lionel Messi has finally signed a new contract with them in the coming days, according to Football Espana.

Messi's current deal expires on June 30 and, despite interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine forward now appears most likely to remain at the club where he has played his entire professional career.

Football Espana reports that Barcelona's press and social media teams have been briefed to prepare for an announcement "by next week."