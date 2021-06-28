Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.
TOP STORY: Klopp wants Coman as Origi replacement
Liverpool are keen to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, reports German outlet Sport1.
With his contract expiring in 2023, the German champions are keen for the forward to extend his stay in Bavaria and are reluctant to let him leave but, according to Sport1, Liverpool have already started talks with his representatives.
Coman is reported to be seeking a new challenge away from the Bundesliga and Bayern would accept offers of around €50 million, which could mean Liverpool would have to move on one or two players before committing to any bid for their latest transfer target.
The 25-year-old France international is seen as an upgrade on the outgoing Divock Origi. He can play on either wing and he scored eight goals in 39 appearances last season. He also contributed 15 assists.
In total, Coman has scored 41 goals and set up a further 50 in 200 appearances for Bayern.
- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)
LIVE BLOG
09.15 BST: Inter Milan are looking to replace Achraf Hakimi when he makes a €70m move to PSG and Sky Italia says Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is on their radar.
Bellerin, 26, has been at Arsenal since 2011 and is seeking a new challenge. The club want around €20m from clubs to sign him, with Inter keen.
08.46 BST: Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey hopes to remain at the club despite speculation linking him with a move away from Turin, Sky reports.
Ramsey, 30, has made 65 appearances for Juve sinve joining them on a free transfer from arsenal in 2019, scoring five goals.
The Wales international has been named as one of the players that the club will look to move on this summer as part of an overhaul of the squad under returning manager Massimiliano Allegri.
However, Sky reports that Ramsey's prospects under Allegri are promising as he was the coach who wanted to bring the midfielder to Juve in the first place.
08.00 BST: Barcelona are preparing to announce that Lionel Messi has finally signed a new contract with them in the coming days, according to Football Espana.
Messi's current deal expires on June 30 and, despite interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine forward now appears most likely to remain at the club where he has played his entire professional career.
Football Espana reports that Barcelona's press and social media teams have been briefed to prepare for an announcement "by next week."
PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)
- Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Mitchel Bakker, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old is yet to secure his place in PSG's starting XI following his move from Ajax in 2019, but Juve have seen enough from his appearances to propose a €15m move. Bakker is contracted in Paris until 2023, but his agent Mino Raiola is believed to be already talking to Juve officials.
- Everton are leading the race for Juventus defender Merih Demiral and are reported to have held talks with the 23-year-old. That's according to Tuttosport, who believe that the Toffees have the edge over Arsenal, who are also interested in landing the player for around €40m. Demiral has fallen down the pecking order in Turin and featured just 24 times under Andrea Pirlo last season, and just 32 appearances in total since joining the club in 2019 from Sassuolo.
- Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes goalkeeper Rui Patricio will leave Wolves to join AS Roma now that Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign is over. Romano reports that negotiations are advanced and that personal terms have been agreed on a permanent deal worth around €6m plus bonuses. The 33-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico. Romano also reports that Olympiakos keeper Jose Sa will replace Patricio at Wolves.
- Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta could be moving back to Italy, according to the Sun. They're reporting that the 29-year-old full-back is a transfer target for Internazionale after successful loan spells at both Roma and Genoa. Inter are keen to replace the outgoing Achraf Hakimi, who is close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain for €70m. Zappacosta joined Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte, and it's understood that the Blues are now ready to let him leave.
- Donyell Malen is reportedly ready to leave PSV Eindhoven this summer and Eurosport says Liverpool have opened talks with the forward with a view to a permanent move. Malen had impressed at Euro 2020 before Netherlands' shock exit at the hands of the Czech Republic in the round of 16, and Liverpool are among a number of clubs looking to sign the 22-year-old. Malen bagged 27 goals for PSV last season, and the Reds would be expected to part with a fee in the region of €40m.