Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Klopp wants Coman as Origi replacement

Liverpool are keen to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, reports German outlet Sport1.

German champions Munich are keen for the midfielder to extend his stay in Bavaria and so reluctant to let him leave but, according to Sport1, Liverpool have already started talks with his management.

Coman is said to be seeking a new challenge away from the Bundesliga despite his existing contract ending in 2023. Bayern value the 25-year-old at £43 million, which could mean Liverpool would have to move on one or two players before committing to any bid for their latest transfer target.

Coman is seen as an upgrade on the outgoing Divock Origi. He can play on either wing and he scored eight goals in 39 appearances last season. He also contributed 15 assists.

In total, Coman has scored 41 goals and set up a further 50 in 200 appearances for Bayern.

The Sport1 journalist covering the story, Florian Plettenburg, successfully broke news of Liverpool's interest in Florian Neuhaus earlier this month, which suggests he could be the man to follow when it comes to following Liverpool's pursuit of their latest target.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

French flyer Kingsley Coman is attracting interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, according to reports. Angel Martinez - UEFA

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Mitchel Bakker, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old is yet to secure his place in the Parisien's starting line-up following his move from Ajax in 2019, but the Old Lady have seen enough from his appearances to propose a €15m move. Bakker is contracted in Paris until 2023, but his agent Mino Raiola is believed to be already talking to Juve officials.

- Everton are leading the race for Juventus defender Merih Demiral and are believed to have held talks with the 23-year-old. That's according to Tuttosport, who believe that the Toffees have the edge over Arsenal, who are also interested, when it comes to landing the player for around £37.5m. Demiral has fallen down the pecking order in Turin and featured just 24 times under Andrea Pirlo last season, and just 32 appearances in total since joining the club in 2019 from Sassuolo.

- Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Rui Patricio will leave Wolves to join AS Roma now that Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign is over. Romano reports that negotiations are advanced and that personal terms have been agreed on a permanent deal worth around €6m plus bonuses. The 33-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico. Romano also reports that Olympiakos custodian Jose Sa will replace Patricio at Wolves.

- Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta could be moving back to Italy, according to the Sun. They're reporting that the 29-year-old is a transfer target for Internazionale after successful loan spells at both Roma and Genoa. Inter are keen to replace the outgoing Achraf Hakimi, who is close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain. Zappacosta joined Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte, and it's understood that the Blues are now ready to let him leave.

- Donyell Malen is believed to be leaving PSV Eindhoven this summer, and Eurosport believes Liverpool have opened talks with the forward with a view to a permanent move. Malen had impressed at Euro 2020 before the Netherlands' shock exit at the hands of Czech Republic in the last 16, and Liverpool are among a number of clubs looking to sign the 22-year-old. Malen bagged 27 goals for PSV last season, and the Reds would be expected to part with a fee in the region of £34m.