Which Man United players could be on the move this summer? (1:53)

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United eye Rennes star Camavinga

Manchester United are close to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for around €90m but they also have an eye on landing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes to bolster the midfield.

The Daily Mail reports that United representatives have made contact with the French club in a €60m move for 18-year-old Camavinga.

The midfielder only has a year left on his contract and is unlikely to sign a new one, meaning the Ligue 1 outfit could move him on to make sure they don't lose him on a free next summer.

Further talks are set to be held between United, Rennes and Camavinga's representatives in the coming week. However, the Old Trafford side aren't the only ones interested in the player with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal amongst the clubs interested -- though Arsenal's failure to secure European football may hinder their pursuit of one of Europe top young stars.

LIVE BLOG

07.30 BST: Sergio Ramos is assessing approaches he has received from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich before taking a decision on his future, multiple sources have told ESPN.

The three European giants have all taken an interest in Ramos' situation after it was confirmed that the veteran defender would leave Real Madrid on June 30 on a free transfer when his contract expires.

The 35-year-old is now weighing up the pros and cons of each option, sources said, with family considerations being an important factor in his decision-making.

ESPN reported last month that City were considering making Ramos an offer if he did not reach a renewal agreement with Madrid.

That interest persists, and the Premier League club would be willing to offer Ramos a two-year contract which would be reassessed in the summer of 2023.

play 1:25 What is holding up the Messi-Barcelona contract negotiations? Gemma Soler joins ESPN FC to talk the latest surrounding Lionel Messi's contract renewal at Barcelona.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- AC Milan have been offered James Rodriguez and Philippe Coutinho, according to Tuttosport. Both players have come off the back of a difficult season. Rodriguez, 29, joined Everton but was hampered by injuries following a strong start. The Toffees are said to be willing to move the playmaker on for around €10m. Coutinho, 29, made only 12 La Liga appearances for Barcelona last season, having moved for €160m from Liverpool back in 2018.

- Arsenal are interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options next season. Tuttosport reports that the London club, along with AC Milan, AS Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli, have set their sights on the 27-year-old. The Italy international only has a year left on his deal and could leave on a free at the end of next season. If the forward is set to depart, Torino have valued the player at €34m.

- Four Premier League clubs could be set to battle it out for Internazionale wonderkid Martin Satriano, according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United are all interested in the 20-year-old, with the Serie A club willing to move players on amid financial troubles. The striker had 17 goal involvements in 27 appearances at youth level for Inter last season, impressing many with his performances.