Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man Utd near Sancho deal, eye Camavinga

Manchester United are close to signing Jadon Sancho with an eye on Eduardo Camavinga to bolster the midfield.

According to Sky Germany, United and Borussia Dortmund settling on an €85 million valuation for Sancho's transfer. There are still fine details left to settle such as instalments between the clubs but the long drawn transfer saga could soon be wrapped up.

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a move to Manchester following another impressive season in the Bundesliga, recording 20 goal involvements in 26 games despite injuries hampering his season.

The Daily Mail also reports that United representatives have made contact with Stade Rennes in a move for 18-year-old Camavinga.

The midfielder only has a year left on his current deal and is unlikely to sign a new one, meaning the Ligue 1 outfit could move him on to make sure they don't lose him on a free.

Further talks are said to be held between United, Rennes and Camavinga's representatives in the coming week. However, the Old Trafford side aren't the only ones interested in the player with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal amongst the clubs with the player on their radar.

Will Jadon Sancho to Manchester United at long last happen? Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan have been offered James Rodriguez and Philippe Coutinho, according to Tuttosport. Both players have come off the back of a difficult season. Rodriguez, 29, joined Everton but was hampered by injuries following a strong start. The Toffees are said to be willing to move the playmaker on for around £8m. Coutinho, 29, made only 12 La Liga appearances for Barcelona last season, struggling to match the reported £120m valuation from Liverpool back in 2018.

- Arsenal are interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options next season. Tuttosport reports that the London club, along with AC Milan, AS Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli, have set their sights on the 27-year-old. The Italy international only has a year left on his current deal and could leave on a free at the end of next season. If the forward is set to depart, Torino have valued the player at €34m.

- Four Premier League clubs could be set to battle it out for Internazionale wonderkid Martin Satriano according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United are all interested in the 20-year-old with the Serie A club willing to move players on amid financial troubles. The striker had 17 goal involvements in 27 appearances at youth level for Inter last season, impressing many with his performances.

- Manchester City have made a move for free agent Sergio Ramos with a switch to Major League Soccer side New York City FC afterwards. Calciomercato reports that Pep Guardiola's side have offered a three-year-deal to the defender with a future move to NYCFC, which is also owned by City Football Group. The 38-year-old left Real Madrid following the end of his contract and has been linked with many of Europe's top sides, including Manchester United and PSG.