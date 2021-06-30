Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ramos contract talks with PSG hit a snag

Negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos have hit a stumbling block, according to Le10 Sport.

Ramos is set to leave Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June and the French outlet claims that the PSG hierarchy have only offered only a one-year deal to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

The centre-back had looked certain to be headed for Ligue 1, but it seems a move could be on thin ice as PSG sporting director Leonardo is unprepared to offer the two-year deal he wants.

The former Los Blancos captain turned 35 in March and featured in just 15 La Liga games due to a number of injury concerns. He was also left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2020.

Ramos is assessing approaches he has received from PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich before taking a decision on his future, multiple sources have told ESPN. He has also been previously linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City, with City reportedly proposing a deal that would also include him playing at New York City FC.

09.02 BST: ICYMI - Marseille have completed the signing of United States winger Konrad De La Fuente from Barcelona for €3m, the French club has announced.

De la Fuente, 19, has agreed a four-year deal with Marseille, who are owned by American businessman Frank McCourt, the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Barca will be due 50% of any future transfer fee, sources have told ESPN. The Catalan club had hoped to add a clause to re-sign De La Fuente within a certain timeframe but regulations in French football did not allow one to be included.

08.46 BST: Atletico MG have exercised the option to sign Guilherme Arana on permanent basis from Sevilla following his impressive loan spell at the club.

Arana 24, joined Sevilla in December 2017 after earning comparisons in style with Real Madrid star Marcelo while playing at Athletico Paranaense. However, the Brazilian left-back failed to make the impact expected both in La Liga and was sent on loan to Atalanta, where he also flopped.

However, Sevilla sent him on loan to Atletico MG in January 2020 and Arana recovered his best form; he could even be included in Andre Jardine's squad for the coming Olympics. Atletico MG have now handed him a contract until December 2024.

08.30 BST: Arsenal are in talks to sign Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The 21-year-old is viewed as a back-up option for Kieran Tierney, who agreed a new five-year contract with the club last week.

Benfica value Tavares at around €12m but Arsenal are confident of doing a deal for less with the player keen on a move to the Premier League.

Negotiations are continuing for Tavares, who made 24 appearances for Benfica last season including a five-minute substitute outing against Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie in February.

Tavares is viewed as an attack-minded full-back who can make a positive impact in the final third in a similar mould to two other left-backs that the club looked at signing in January: Ryan Bertrand and Patrick van Aanholt.

Both Bertrand and Van Aanholt will become free agents next week when their contracts expire at Southampton and Crystal Palace respectively.

play 1:25 Why Jack Grealish to Manchester City is one to watch Rob Dawson discusses Manchester City's possible record-breaking signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Aston Villa are hopeful of retaining attacking midfielder Jack Grealish with Manchester City set to offer them £100m to sign him. The Telegraph reports that the club are ready to offer the England star a new contract worth £150,000-a-week to remain at Villa Park and put an end to the transfer speculation. Grealish was involved in both goals on Tuesday as England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley to reach the quarterfinals at Euro 2020.

- Franco Vazquez has returned to Italy and agreed a deal with Parma on a free transfer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 32-year-old midfielder previously featured for Palermo before signing for Sevilla FC in 2016, but was mainly used as a substitute last season, appearing 18 times from the bench.

- Atalanta and Udinese have agreed a deal for Juan Musso, according Gianluca Di Marzio. The goalkeeper is set to join Atalanta for a fee worth €20m and will challenge to be the club's top goalkeeper in the Champions League next season. The 27-year-old adds experience to Atalanta's squad, having featured in 35 Serie A games for Udinese last season.

- Liverpool youngster Liam Millar could be set for a move to Switzerland with FC Basel offering £1.5m to sign him, writes Football Insider. The Swiss Super League club are reportedly keen on the forward who spent last season on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic. The 21-year-old has been capped 11 times by Canada.

- Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti would not be interested in a return to Ligue 1, according to L'Equipe. The 27-year-old defender has been the subject of interest from Marseille, but it is believed that Umtiti has sounded out approaches from the club. Barca are reportedly keen on moving Umtiti on as the club rebuilds after finishing third in La Liga last season.

- Uncertainty over Jason Denayer's contract is continuing, with Le10 Sport reporting that the Lyon defender is keen to play Champions League football next season. The player's agent has quoted Napoli and AS Roma as two clubs interested in landing the centre-back's services, although neither club are in the Champions League next year. A move may not be finalised until after Euro 2020, with Denayer currently preparing for the quarterfinals with Belgium.

- PSG have made Pablo Sarabia available for transfer after the midfielder's strong performances for Spain during Euro 2020. AS reports that Atletico Madrid are interested in securing a deal for the 29-year-old, who joined Les Parisiens from Sevilla in 2019. The attacker featured 27 times in Ligue 1 last season, scoring six and assisting four goals.