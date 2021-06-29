Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ramos, PSG talks hit a snag

Negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and and former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos have hit a stumbling block during contract negotiations, according to Le 10 Sport.

The French outlet claim that the PSG hierarchy have had a disagreement with the Spanish centre-back by offering only a one-year deal to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Ramos looked certain to be headed for Ligue 1 after he became a free agent, but it seems a deal could be on thin ice as PSG sporting director Leonardo is unprepared to offer a two-year deal.

The former Los Blancos captain turned 35 in March and featured in just 15 La Liga games due to a number of injury concerns. He was also left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2020.

Ramos has also been previously linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City, with City reportedly proposing a deal that would also include him playing at New York City FC.

- Aston Villa are hopeful of retaining Jack Grealish with Manchester City circling for the creative attacking midfielder. The Telegraph reports that the club are ready to offer the England star a new contract worth £150,000 per week to remain at Villa Park and put an end to the transfer speculation. Grealish was involved in both goals on Tuesday as England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley to reach the quarterfinals at Euro 2020.

- Franco Vazquez has returned to Italy and agreed a deal with Parma on a free transfer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 32-year-old previously featured for Palermo before signing for Sevilla FC in 2016, but was mainly used as a substitute last season, appearing 18 times from the bench.

- Atalanta and Udinese have agreed a deal for Juan Musso, according Gianluca Di Marzio. The goalkeeper is set to join Atalanta for a fee worth €20 million and will challenge to be the club's top goalkeeper in the Champions League next season. The 27-year-old adds experience to Atalanta's squad, having featured in 35 games for Udinese last season in Serie A.

- Liverpool youngster Liam Millar could be set for a move to Switzerland with FC Basel tabeling a bid of £1.5m, writes Football Insider. The Swiss Super League club are reportedly keen on the forward who spent last season on loan in League 1 with Charlton Athletic. The 21-year-old has been capped 11 times by Canada.

- Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti would not be interested in a return to Ligue 1, according to L'Equipe. The 27-year-old defender has been the subject of interest of late with Marseille keen on landing the services of the centre-back, but it is believed that Umtiti has sounded out approaches from the club. Barca are reportedly keen on moving Umtiti on as the club rebuilds after finishing third in La Liga last season.

- Uncertainty over Jason Denayer's contract is continuing with Le 10 Sport reporting that the Lyon defender is keen to play Champions League football next season. The player's agent has quoted Napoli and AS Roma as two clubs interested in landing the centre-back's services, although neither club are in the Champions League next year. A move may not be finalised until after Euro 2020, with Denayer currently preparing for the quarterfinals with Belgium.

- PSG have made Pablo Sarabia available for transfer after the midfielder's strong performances during Euro 2020. AS reports that Atletico Madrid are interested in securing a deal for the 29-year-old who joined Les Parisiens from Sevilla in 2019. The attacker featured 27 times in Ligue 1 last season, scoring six and assisting four goals.