Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG eye Ronaldo, Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain are looking at signing either Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo or Manchester United's Paul Pogba, according to Foot Mercato.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Questions have already arisen around Ronaldo's future in Italy, as the current top-scorer at Euro 2020 reportedly unhappy with Juventus' underwhelming Champions League displays, having only reached the quarterfinals once in three seasons.

Euro 2020: News and features | Fixtures and bracket | Standings | Squads | Live on ESPN | VAR watch | Pick 'em

There is also one year left on the forward's contract, and both Ronaldo's camp and Juventus are open to him leaving, so PSG are hoping to take advantage of this scenario to bring him to Parc des Princes.

Pogba is another player who has long been linked with a move away from his club, and PSG have often been involved in that conversation -- though Juventus is another side that has shown long-standing interest in the Manchester United star.

PSG may have already signed Georginio Wijnaldum, but centre midfield has been identified as a weak point that they are keen to strengthen, with it being felt that "weight and goals" are needed in the middle.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has told Sky Sport Italia that Arsenal have made an official bid for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli. "They're pushing hard to sign Manuel and it's an important bid...we will see," Carnevali said, adding that Juventus are also in the mix for the player. The 23-year-old has been one of breakout stars at Euro 2020, scoring two goals so far, and could take over for Granit Xhaka in the Gunners midfield.

- AS has confirmed that Internazionale are looking to sign Barcelona's Sergi Roberto as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who has been linked with PSG. The 29-year-old's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022, but even that situation may not be enough for the Scudetto winners to be able to bring in the versatile Spaniard. It is stated that Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is another potential option for Inter.

- Speaking of Hakimi, Fabrizio Romano is suggesting that his move from Inter to PSG is close to completion, with the two clubs completing paperwork. It is also claimed that there is a similar situation with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who will be signed as a free agent following the culmination of his AC Milan contract.

- Marseille are in talks with AS Roma in regard to the double signing of Pau Lopez and Cengiz Under, according to Fabrizio Romano. They would both initially be loan spells, with options being included to sign them permanently for €12 million and €15m, respectively. Marseille are also working on deals for Matteo Guendouzi and Fiorentina's Pol Lirola, with the latter having spent last season on loan there.

- Leeds United are looking to sign Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Uruguay player, who is currently at Copa America, has a release clause of €36m, but it is suggested that the Premier League outfit could sign him for a figure around €30m. It is stated that Inter are also interested in the 25-year-old.

- Lille are having discussions with Hatem Ben Arfa about a possible move to the club, as has been reported by Le 10 Sport. The French midfielder is leaving Bordeaux with his contract coming to an end, so will be available as a free agent.