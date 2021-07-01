Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Madrid eye Italy's Euro star Spinazzola

Italy full-back Leonardo Spinazzola has been one of the standout performers at Euro 2020 so far, as he has helped his side reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Belgium. This has not only made an impact on the international stage, as it seems that AS Roma are set to have a battle on their hands to keep him, with Calciomercato suggesting that Real Madrid and Barcelona are both showing an interest in the 28-year-old.

Leonardo Spinazzola has shone at Euro 2020, and Real Madrid are looking to bring him to Spain from Roma. Alessandra Tarantino - Pool/Getty Images

It is Los Blancos who are said to be the keenest, with Carlo Ancelotti looking to bring in his compatriot during his second stint as Real Madrid manager. Spinazzola has become especially appealing due to Marcelo's situation, as the Brazilian is now 34 and his contract will come to an end next summer.

It is reported that there is no possibility of Borja Mayoral being part of the deal, after he spent last season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, but a cash-only offer could work. Within the report, it is stated that the transfer fee cannot be less than €40 million if there is any hope of an agreement being reached.

Roma are keen to keep the player and Spinazzola is happy to stay in the Italian capital with Jose Mourinho, but he is also aware that the Euros provide a unique opportunity for him to showcase what he can offer. That's a chance many would argue he has taken.

Paper gossip

-- Everton are looking to hijack Arsenal's deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White, as has been reported by the Mail. New manager Rafael Benitez is keen on the England international, and so the Toffees have outdone the Gunners' offer with one of £50m plus a potential £5m in add-ons.

-- Now that Manchester United have brought Jadon Sancho in from Borussia Dortmund, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Red Devils' priority is a new deal for Bruno Fernandes. The England winger represents another big contract, so they are aware they need to make progress in discussions with the 26-year-old regarding a new agreement.

-- There have been various clubs linked with Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga this summer, including Marseille, Lille and Olympique Lyon. Well, Le10 Sport are now adding Atalanta and Nice to that list.

-- It has previously been suggested that Marseille were looking to sign Cagliari forward Giovanni Simeone, and Foot Mercato are now reporting that the feeling is mutual. Their report says that the 25-year-old Argentine is making a move to the Ligue 1 outfit his priority. Marseille are hoping for a loan with an option to make the deal permanent, while Cagliari are keen for a straight transfer.

-- AC Milan and Brescia still haven't reached an agreement over the permanent transfer of Sandro Tonali, reports Calciomercato. Milan paid €10m to bring the midfielder in on loan last term and were set to owe €15m more to make the deal permanent. However, they are now attempting to reduce that to €10m and sending 20-year-old midfielder Giacomo Olzer in the opposite direction while Brescia are pushing for the original total.