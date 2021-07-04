Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Real Madrid eye Van de Beek loan

Real Madrid had an interest in midfielder Donny van de Beek before he joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer and now they have returned, says The Daily Star.

Van de Beek, 24, hasn't impressed at Old Trafford since making a £40m move and made only four Premier League starts last season, with United ready to offload the Netherlands international in the transfer window.

The midfielder was close to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in signing him in the past. But Madrid are the ones who have kept their interest and are ready to offer him a loan move, with a permanent deal in 2022 if he does well.

The loan would cost £2m, which is easier for the financially-stricken Madrid to manage.

Ajax have also reportedly asked about having Van de Beek back, but that approach has been rejected.

09.20 BST: Arsenal will move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone if they can't land Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, says the Daily Star.

The Gunners need a backup for No. 1 Bernd Leno as Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has not impressed and Mat Ryan has returned to Brighton after his loan ended. The 23-year-old Ramsdale is reportedly their top target.

Sheffield United want £25m for clubs to sign him, which has Arsenal look at alternatives and they could get Johnstone for around £5m less.

08.47 BST: Brighton boss Graham Potter is keen to land former players Dan James and Joe Rodon, says The Sun.

James, 23, will be down the pecking order at Man United following Jadon Sancho's €85m arrival from Borussia Dortmund, with the Wales winger already struggling for game time last season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's Rodon could replace Ben White in the centre of defence if he is allowed to leave this summer. Both players played under Potter at Swansea.

08.30 BST: FC Dallas and U.S. international midfielder Tanner Tessmann is on the verge of being transferred to Serie A side Venezia, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Multiple sources also indicated that the proposed fee is in excess of $3m, but one source cautioned that there is still some work to do to complete the deal. Just last January Tessmann had training stint with Bayern Munich during the MLS offseason.

Tessmann, 19, is in his second season with FCD's first team, after having come up through Dallas' academy since 2016. He's made a total of 28 league and playoff appearances, 16 of them starts, spending the bulk of his time in the center of midfield. At international level, Tessmann made his only appearance at senior level back on Jan. 31, coming on as a 78th minute substitute in a 7-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago. He also made three appearances for the U.S. U-23 team during the Olympic qualifying tournament last March.

play 1:06 Would Paulo Dybala be a good fit at Atletico Madrid? Alejandro Moreno ponders how Paulo Dybala would fit Diego Simeone's side given his ups and downs at Juventus.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Juventus could allow Paulo Dybala's contract to run out in 2022 if a deal can't be reached, according to Calciomercato. Speculation over the Argentina forward's future has been circulating and despite previous reports that both parties were close to reaching terms on an agreement, there is still uncertainty over the 27-year-old. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract also is set to expire in under a year's time, which could see Juventus prioritise a new deal for the Portuguese star. While reports suggest the Bianconeri want to keep their current attacking options for the upcoming campaign together, €10m per season for Dybala might be too expensive with negotiations with Ronaldo looming.

- Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini will sign a new contract at the club that will see him remain in Turin until the summer of 2022. Fabrizio Romano says that the deal could be signed over the next few weeks, with the Italy defender preparing for a Euro 2020 semifinal clash against Spain on Tuesday evening, when the 36-year-old is expected to start.

- Arsenal are ready to move on Willian, writes the Mirror. The North London club are reportedly ready to cut their losses after an underwhelming first season at the Emirates for the former Chelsea star, during which he scored just a single goal in 37 appearances. Willian will turn 33 in August and still has two years left on his contract with the Gunners.

- Football Insider writes that two Premier League clubs are targeting West Bromwich Albion defender Darnell Furlong. Burnley and Brentford are the two clubs reported to be interested in the player who could be moved on with the Baggies requiring to raise funds after being relegated last season. The 25-year-old was a regular at The Hawthorns during the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, during which he made 35 appearances.

- Sergio Busquets will stay at Barcelona despite approaches from Major League Soccer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Spain midfielder has been linked with multiple clubs this summer, but it is now expected that Busquets will only consider a move across the Atlantic next year. The 32-year-old is still a key player for the Blaugrana after making over 40 appearances for the club last season.

- Internazionale are keen on recruiting Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo, according to Calciomercato. The Croatia international has reportedly been on the radar of the Serie A club for some time, and a deal is likely to cost between €18m and €20m. The 23-year-old scored seven and assisted three goals in the Bundesliga last season.

- Marseille are continuing their summer spending with Arsenal midifelder Matteo Guendouzi set to swap the Premier League for Ligue 1. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that a deal will be completed next week after Guendouzi turned down an approach from Benfica. The deal will see Guendouzi join on loan with an obligation to buy for the French club. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Hertha Berlin, featuring 24 times in the Bundesliga.