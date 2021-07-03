Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juve ready to play hardball with Dybala

Juventus could allow Paulo Dybala's contract to run out if a deal can't be reached, according to Calciomercato.

Speculation over the Serie A star's contract has been circulating, with Dybala's deal set to expire in the summer of 2022; and despite previous reports that both parties were close to reaching terms on an agreement, there is still uncertainty over the future of the 27-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract also is set to expire in under a year's time, which could see Juventus prioritise a new deal for the Portuguese star. While reports suggest the Bianconeri want to keep their current attacking options for the upcoming campaign together, €10 million per season for Dybala might be a figure too expensive with negotiations with Ronaldo looming.

The Argentina international played in 26 games for Juventus last season, scoring just five goals and registering three assists.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Euro 2020: Fixtures | Live on ESPN | VAR watch | Pick 'em

Juventus are reportedly ready to see Paulo Dybala depart on a free transfer if it means keeping him at the club for one more season. Getty

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini will sign a new contract at the club that will see him remain in Turin until the summer of 2022. Fabrizio Romano says that the deal could be signed over the next few weeks, with the Italy defender currently preparing for a Euro 2020 semifinal clash against Spain on Tuesday evening, when the 36-year-old is expected to start.

- Arsenal are ready to move on Willian, writes the Mirror. The North London club are reportedly ready to cut their losses after an underwhelming first season at the Emirates for the former Chelsea star, during which he scored just a single goal in 37 appearances. Willian will turn 33 in August, and he still has two years left on his contract with the Gunners.

- Football Insider writes that two Premier League clubs are targeting West Bromwich Albion defender Darnell Furlong. Burnley and Brentford are the two clubs reported to be interested in the player who could be moved on with the Baggies requiring to raise funds after being relegated last season. The 25-year-old was a regular at The Hawthorns during the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, during which he made 35 appearances.

- Sergio Busquets will stay at Barcelona despite approaches from Major League Soccer, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Spain midfielder has been at the heart of speculation with multiple clubs this summer, but it is now expected that Busquets will consider a move across the Atlantic next year. The 32-year-old is still a key player for the Blaugrana after making over 40 appearances for the club last season.

- Internazionale are keen on recruiting Wolfsburg's Josip Brekalo, according to Calciomercato. The Croatia international has reportedly been on the radar of the Serie A club for some time, and a deal is likely to cost between €18m and €20m. The 23-year-old scored seven and assisted three goals in the Bundesliga last season.

- Marseille are continuing their summer spending with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi set to swap the Premier League for Ligue 1. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that a deal will be completed next week after Guendouzi turned down an approach from Benfica. The deal will see Guendouzi join on loan with an obligation to buy for the French club. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Hertha Berlin, featuring 24 times in the Bundesliga.