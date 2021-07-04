Julien Laurens talks Kylian Mbappe's future with PSG and whether the star player will sign an extension with the club. (1:55)

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool leading contenders for Mbappe

Liverpool will be at the front of the queue for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe as speculation continues over the future of the 22-year-old, who has just one year left on his deal at the Parc des Princes.

The Mirror writes that Jurgen Klopp's side are interested in the forward and will be one of the leading contenders to secure the signature of the PSG star if his contract situation remains unresolved.

A breakdown in the relationship between Mbappe and the club has reportedly seen the France international unwilling to agree terms on a new deal.

An impressive 2020-21 campaign of 42 goals and 10 assists across all competitions will leave Mbappe with no shortage of suitors from across Europe's top leagues, but a move to Anfield could be on the horizon if PSG are to recoup some of the £165.7m fee they paid for the former AS Monaco attacker back in 2017.

The uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG has Premier League giants Liverpool ready to swoop. Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City plans to make a move for Antonee Robinson, according to the Mirror. Pep Guardiola is interested in bringing the American defender to the Etihad with a fee expected to be in the region of £10 million. The 23-year-old was a regular feature for Fulham last season where he appeared in 28 Premier League games for the Cottagers.

- Internazionale have warned off Real Madrid from Lautaro Martinez by slapping a price tag of €90 million on the striker. Le10Sport says that Carlo Ancelotti's side were keen on recruiting the forward to the Bernabeu this summer, but the Serie A club's asking price could now see interest cooled. The 23-year-old directly contributed to 26 goals for Inter last season.

- Luke Shaw will be offered a new contract with Manchester United, says Fabrizio Romano. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the England international as a key part of his project with the club trying to challenge Manchester City for the title. The 25-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014 and now looks set to extend his stay following an impressive Euro 2020.

- Liverpool have enquired about Internazionale's Nicolo Barella, writes Calciomercato. The midfielder has been the subject of interest from a host of European clubs after his performances for Italy at Euro 2020, with Liverpool already in contact with the Serie A club over a potential deal for the 24-year-old. Barella is the latest midfielder linked with Klopp's side as the club continue to search for a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.

- AC Milan are interested in a move for Miralem Pjanic, with the possibility of the Barcelona midfielder being available on a free transfer. Calciomercato says that the Serie A club are monitoring the former Juventus star as a potential recruit for the midfield, but are without a large budget after spending €30m on Fikayo Tomori. The 31-year-old failed to register a goal or assist last season in 29 appearances for the Blaugrana.