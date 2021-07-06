Lorenzo Insigne's performances at Euro 2020 has the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham circling. Alex Grimm - UEFA

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca, Spurs make contact for Insigne

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne is attracting interest from around Europe with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur both keen on landing the Italian winger.

That's according to the Sun, who write that the Serie A star's agent has already been contacted by both clubs over a potential deal.

Insigne has been a loyal servant to the Naples club with 383 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei but, with just one year remaining on his current deal, his time could be coming to an end.

The Italy star has been a standout performer so far at Euro 2020 and is preparing for a semifinal on Tuesday against Spain but, after turning 30 last month, Insigne may need to leave Napoli if he is to begin a new challenge during his prime years.

The left-sided attacker remained one of Napoli's key players last season, scoring 21 goals while registering 15 assists across the campaign.

LIVE BLOG

08.43 BST: AC Milan have rekindled their interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Isco, 29, has one year left on his contract with Los Blancos and has been a target of the Rossoneri in previous transfer windows. He made 29 appearances, only 10 as a starter, for Madrid last season and is expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer in search of regular playing time.

Real Madrid would be open to a transfer Isco this summer for €20m, a fee that is manageable for AC Milan. The Rossoneri are looking to strengthen their midfield line following the departure of Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan.

08.00 BST: Eduardo Camavinga is open to a move to the Premier League this summer amid interest from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United are making checks on Camavinga having been alerted to his potential exit from Rennes during this transfer window. The 18-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract and if the French side do not agree to a departure, they risk losing a star performer for free next summer.

Sources have told ESPN that United believe they would have to battle Paris Saint-Germain and Real for Camavinga's signature, although his relatively low valuation makes him a more realistic target than West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The race for Miralem Pjanic is heating up with more clubs joining the race for the Barcelona midfielder, who could be available on a free transfer. Marca reports that Chelsea and Tottenham are the latest sides interested in landing the 31-year-old. The former Juventus star is currently on a contract worth €8 million per year but made just 13 starts for Barcelona last season.

- Aston Villa have received a boost in their pursuit of Axel Tuanzebe with reports that Manchester United would be willing to let the defender go. Football Insider writes that Dean Smith sees Tuanzebe as a first choice centre-back at Villa Park and wants to partner him alongside Tyrone Mings. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would first need to find a replacement before sanctioning any potential deal.

- Adrien Rabiot's time in Turin might be limited with Calciomercato reporting that Juventus want to move on the French midfielder this summer. The Serie A club are currently rebuilding after missing out on the league title last season, and it looks as though Rabiot is not in Massimiliano Allegri's plans. The 26-year-old was a regular feature for the club in the last campaign, appearing in 47 fixtures across all competitions.

- Nuno Espirito Santo is continuing his recruitment process and it appears that Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu could soon be on the move to North London. Fabrizio Romano says that talks are currently ongoing between Bologna and Spurs over the signing of the 22-year-old. A deal is expected to cost in the region of €25m for the Serie A defender who can play both centrally or as a full-back.

- Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco could be set for a move back to Serie A with newly promoted Venezia interested in the player's services. That's according to Di Marzio, who says the 34-year-old is reflecting on the possibility of a return to Italy's top flight before making a final decision. The attacker currently plays for Al-Hilal, but scored just a single goal in 21 appearances last season.