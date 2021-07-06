Julien Laurens reacts to PSG signing Achraf Hakimi and provides an update on the club's pursuit of Sergio Ramos. (1:22)

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal join PSG, Atleti in Aouar chase

Arsenal have been long-time admirers of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and are now taking action in an attempt to sign him, reports Le 10 Sport.

There were plenty of sides linked with the Frenchman in previous windows, including Juventus and Barcelona, but nothing ever came to fruition.

It is suggested that the Gunners have already made an offer for the 23-year-old, though the figure involved is not included within the report.

With that said, it is stated that Lyon are hoping to make between €20-€25 million for the midfielder and the Gunners are close to matching that fee.

It is believed that Lyon will let their talismanic figure leave if an offer they feel is suitable comes in for the man with a contract that runs until 2023.

Arsenal shouldn't get too excited just yet, though, as it is suggested that other European clubs are looking at the midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shown plenty of ambition this window and is a fan, while Atletico Madrid have also made enquiries.

The Arsenal offer seems to have got things going, with Lyon hoping to offload Aouar and use the money to help their recruitment drive this transfer window.

Lyon's Houssem Aouar has the interest of Arsenal, PSG, and Atletico Madrid. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus have not yet begun any negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, reports Fabrizio Romano. This comes with the suggestion that Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli remains their priority when it comes to adding someone to the heart of their midfield.

- AS Roma are looking at Borussia Monchengladbach's Ramy Bensebaini as a possible replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italy international faces months out after undergoing an operation on his Achilles, which has led Jose Mourinho and his team to look elsewhere. The Bundesliga side are looking for €20m, but the deal could be a loan with an obligation to make it permanent.

- Internazionale and Lyon are both looking to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, reports Calciomercato. The Scudetto winners are hoping to wait until next year when the Cameroonian's contract will have come to an end, while Lyon are looking to move immediately. The decision is now down to Onana, as he has to say whether he'd like to leave now or next summer.

- Arsenal are set to complete a deal with Anderlecht for Albert Sambi Lokonga, reports Fabrizio Romano. It is suggested that personal terms have been agreed for a deal that will last until 2026 and negotiations are in their final stages, with the fee set to be €17.5m plus add-ons.

- Calciomercato have set out a list of AC Milan's list of midfield targets for the summer transfer window. It is suggested that they're looking at Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, Bologna's Jerdy Schouten and Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos.

- Crystal Palace are hoping to sign Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers as newly appointed manager Patrick Vieira aims to lower the average age of his squad, reports the Daily Mail. It is suggested they will need to spend around £7m to bring in the 18-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Lincoln City.