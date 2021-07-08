Gab and Juls discuss why the Egyptian FA and Liverpool are in a disagreement regarding Mohamed Salah. (1:06)

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool tracking Wolves star Traore

Liverpool could be ready to make their next move in the transfer market, with Football Insider reporting that the club have enquired about Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp is keen on the Spain international, who was linked with a move to Anfield in 2020 after an impressive Premier League campaign. Now, after scoring just two goals and putting on two assists last season in 37 appearances, Liverpool could now look to negotiate a lower transfer fee than the £35 million that was rumoured back in January.

While Traore played just 13 minutes of Spain's Euro 2020 campaign (as a substitute against Slovakia) before his nation bowed out on penalties to Italy on Tuesday night, the winger could add versatility to Liverpool's front three, having impressed on both sides of the pitch.

The 25-year-old would join former teammate Diogo Jota, who made the move from Wolves to Liverpool last summer for £41m.

LIVE BLOG

09.17 BST: Paris Saint-Germain accidentally confirmed the signing of Sergio Ramos on their official website before deleting the post minutes later.

Mauricio Pochettino's side posted an article where they announced that Ramos will wear the No. 4 shirt, which currently belongs to Thilo Kehrer, and included some quotes from the former Real Madrid captain.

"This No. 4, I appreciate it a lot out of superstition, because I had it from the start of my career, and then it accompanied me throughout my life, continued [with] me, brought good luck, and a lot of victories." Ramos said. "Now No. 4 is part of me as a person and as a professional. For me, it's a privilege to be able to wear this number in such a great team, Paris Saint-Germain. So it will be very special to be able to wear my number here in Paris."

The post was later deleted, but Ramos is expected to be confirmed as new PSG signing today. ESPN reported earlier this week that he was set to join the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer after agreeing a two-year contract.

08.53 BST: United States forward Indiana Vassilev was loaned from Aston Villa to Inter Miami CF on Wednesday for the rest of the Major League Soccer season.

The 20-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, made his Aston Villa debut against Fulham in the FA Cup on Jan. 4, 2020, and made his Premier League debut that Jan. 18 at Brighton.

"Indiana is an exciting young talent who has a lot of potential," Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in a club statement. "He's comfortable and confident on the ball and fluid with his movement. We feel this is the right place for Indiana to further his development and reach his potential."

08.30 BST: Arsenal are considering reviving their pursuit of Lyon's Houssem Aouar but will need to offload at least one more midfielder before making a formal offer, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

It is understood that the 23-year-old is on the Gunners' shortlist but contrary to reports in France, they are yet to make a firm bid this summer. That is at least in part because Arsenal are looking to overhaul their midfield options and need to move existing players on before pursuing other targets.

Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille in an initial loan deal which is expected to become permanent, while the club are in talks over Granit Xhaka's move to Roma and are also open to offers for Lucas Torreira.

Martin Odegaard will not be returning after his loan spell from Real Madrid ended while there is uncertainty over the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock among others.

The Gunners are in advanced talks to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht -- with the two clubs are thought to be on the brink of agreeing a fee of around £15m plus add-ons -- but any further outgoings would help generate space funds for a move to sign Aouar.

Sources have told ESPN that Lyon would be willing to accept a fee in the region of €25m. It is also claimed that the Gunners are likely to face competition from several clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and an unnamed Spanish team.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Internazionale are set to block any further exits from the club after confirming the €70m exit of Achraf Hakimi to PSG. Fabrizio Romano writes that Simone Inzaghi will not allow any further players to leave amid recent interest in Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. Inter are looking to secure a new contract for Argentina star Martinez, who is set to take part in the Copa America final against Brazil at the weekend.

- The future of Franck Kessie is unclear with the midfielder yet to agree a new contract with AC Milan, writes Calciomercato. The report says that clubs including Juventus and Internazionale have signalled their interest in the Ivory Coast international who has been capturing the eyes of Europe's top clubs since becoming a regular at San Siro. The 24-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted three while playing in the No. 6 position for Milan last season.

- Elseid Hysaj will sign a contract with Lazio after becoming a free agent this summer. Calciomercato says that the deal will soon be announced, with Maurizio Sarri keen on the Napoli full-back. The 27-year-old predominantly plays on the left side of the defence but is versatile, having played from the right flank during his 29 appearances for Napoli last season.

- Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Genoa could look to sign Asmir Begovic. The goalkeeper is available on a free transfer this summer after spending last season with Bournemouth where the club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League. The 34-year-old has some Serie A experience after a loan spell with AC Milan in 2020.

- PSG are keen on tempting Lazio's Joaquin Correa to the Parc des Princes, according to Le10 Sport. The attacker contributed to 16 goals in 33 games in the Serie A last season, and it is reported that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add the Argentine striker to his offensive arsenal. A deal will cost in the region of €45m.

- AS Roma are close to confirming the signing of Wolves' Rui Patricio in a deal worth €13m, says Fabrizio Romano. The Portugal goalkeeper has been on the radar of the Italian club since Jose Mourinho took charge and will replace Pau Lopez who looks set to join Marseille.