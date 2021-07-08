Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened for some leagues, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool tracking Spain's Traore

Liverpool could be ready to make their next move in the transfer market with Football Insider reporting that the club have enquired about Adama Traore.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp is keen on the Wolves winger who was linked with a move back in 2020 after an impressive campaign but, after scoring just two goals and two assists last season in 37 appearances, Liverpool could now look to negotiate a lower price than the £35 million that was rumoured back in January.

While Traore played just 13 minutes of Spain's Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia before his nation bowed out on penalties to Italy on Tuesday night, it is understood that the Reds believe the Wolves star could add versatility to the front three, having impressed when playing on both sides of the pitch.

The 25-year-old would join Diogo Jota, who made the move from Wolves to Liverpool last summer for £41m.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, La Liga, MLS, FA Cup and more

Spain flyer Adama Traore has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but will Wolves be happy to negotiate? David Ramos/Getty Images

Paper gossip

- The future of Franck Kessie is unclear with the midfielder yet to agree a new contract with AC Milan, writes Calciomercato. The report says that clubs including Juventus and Internazionale have signalled their interest in the Ivorian midfielder who has been capturing the eyes of Europe's top clubs since becoming a regular at the San Siro. The 24-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted three while playing in the No. 6 position for Milan last season.

- Elseid Hysaj will sign a contract with Lazio after becoming a free agent this summer. Calciomercato says that the deal will soon be announced with Maurizio Sarri keen on the Napoli full-back. The 27-year-old predominantly plays on the left side of the defence but is versatile, having played from the right flank during his 29 appearances for Napoli last season.

- Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Genoa could look to sign Asmir Begovic. The goalkeeper is available on a free transfer this summer after spending last season with Bournemouth where the club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League. The 34-year-old has some Serie A experience after a loan spell with AC Milan in 2020.

- PSG are keen on tempting Lazio's Joaquin Correa to the Parc des Princes, according to Le10Sport. The attacker contributed to 16 goals in 33 games in the Serie A last season, and it is reported that Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding the Argentine striker to his offensive arsenal. A deal will cost in the region of €45m.

- AS Roma are close to confirming the signing of Wolves' Rui Patricio in a deal worth €13m, says Fabrizio Romano. The Portugal keeper has been on the radar of the Italian club since Jose Mourinho took charge and will replace Pau Lopez who looks set to join Marseille.

- Internazionale are set to block any further exits from the club after confirming the sale of Achraf Hakimi. Fabrizio Romano writes that Simone Inzaghi will not allow any further players to leave amid recent interest in Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. La Beneamata are looking to secure a new contract for Argentina star Martinez, who is set to take part in the Copa America final against Brazil at the weekend.