Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo intrigued by PSG's busy transfer summer

Gab and Juls explain why both Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo should feel no rush to come to a contract agreement. (1:05)

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG project catching Ronaldo's eye?

Paris Saint-Germain have been hard at work this transfer window, having brought in former Real Madrid talisman Sergio Ramos, former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum and Internazionale's Achraf Hakimi.

In addition, it is expected that former AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will complete his own move to Parc des Princes after he plays in Italy's Euro 2020 final against England.

This has caught the attention of fans and journalists across the world, and, according to Foot Mercato, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is also taking notice.

There have been various reports about the future of the Juventus man, who is currently the joint-top scorer at Euro 2020 alongside Czech Republic's Patrik Schick.

With just one year remaining on his contract, it seems as though the 36-year-old's future could soon lie away from Juventus -- especially as the club won't stand in the forward's way if he wants to leave.

It is the presence of Ramos and fellow former Madridistas, Keylor Navas and Angel Di Maria, that is also making him lean towards a move to PSG.

This could be one that plays out for some time, though, as Ronaldo is currently on holiday and in no rush to sort out his future at this stage.

Instead, he wants to wait to see what new Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has to say about him, with there not yet having been any concrete contract negotiations -- though Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes could meet with them in the coming days.

Meanwhile, it is suggested there have already been some discussions between Mendes and PSG with eye to bringing one of the world's greatest players to Paris.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, La Liga, MLS, FA Cup and more

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are looking to offload midfielder Miralem Pjanic, and Diario Sport is suggesting that a loan move is likely for the Bosnia & Herzegovina international. This comes with the suggestion that Juventus, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all showing an interest in the 31-year-old despite his struggles at Camp Nou.

- There have been various clubs across Europe linked with VfL Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix, but, according to Kicker, the Frenchman wants to join RB Leipzig. Wolfsburg have so far rejected two offers from them that reportedly go up to €20m.

- Niklas Sule leaving Bayern Munich this summer cannot yet be ruled out, reports Kicker. It is suggested that discussions can lead "in one direction or the other" with just one year remaining on the centre-back's contract.

- AS Monaco's Keita Balde could re-join Inter, having represented them on loan in the 2018-19 campaign, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The forward only has one year left on his current deal, so he could prove to be a cost-effective addition to the attacking line, where he would play as a second striker.

- Lyon are set to replace Barcelona-bound Memphis Depay with Genk striker Paul Onuachu, according to Le Progres. The 27-year-old was the top scorer in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League last term with 29 goals and has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.