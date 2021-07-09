Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann is drawing interest from Premier League side Man City. CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City ramp up Griezmann interest

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he's made a personal call to Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann regarding a possible move to the Etihad Stadium this summer. That was reported in French title Footmercato, who state that City are in "good contact" with the France international's agent.

City and Griezmann's representatives were said to be in touch last summer, though City's finances -- not helped by the coronavirus pandemic -- prevented them from making a tangible offer. However, Barcelona's own financial situation is at a critical point and means that they are now looking to trim their own wage bill, and though City are said to be targeting Harry Kane as a priority, Griezmann could form a pretty solid plan B.

City's interest in Kane is said to have "cooled" as a result of the fee it would take to prise the England skipper away from North London, and so Griezmann could be the perfect solution. Guardiola and Griezmann are said to have a good relationship, which could help facilitate the move.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are looking to sign talented young striker Armando Broja on a long-term deal following his return from a loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Blues board are said to be finalising a deal that would see the 19-year-old Albania international stay at the club until June 2026. Broja scored 10 goals during his stay in the Eredivisie, and he now joins the Chelsea first team in preseason training.

- Denmark centre-back Joachim Andersen is a target for Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace, according to the Sun. Andersen, who impressed while on loan with Fulham last season, is at French club Lyon, who paid £25 million for the transfer of the 25-year-old in 2019. Spurs and United are long-term admirers of the tall defender, who started his career at FC Twente and came on as a substitute against England in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semifinal.

- Real Madrid face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Sevilla FC's in-demand centre-back Jules Kounde, according to Sport. They report that while Los Blancos are desperate for cover in central defence following Sergio Ramos's move to Paris Saint-Germain and the possible departure of Raphael Varane, Tottenham could have bigger pockets than the Spanish giants. Spurs could be willing to pay €55 to €60m, which is more than Madrid are willing to pay. Kounde's release clause is set at €80m, though Sevilla are willing to negotiate any offer of more than €70m.

- Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Benfica are edging closer to an agreement with Internazionale for midfielder Joao Mario. Twenty-eight-year-old Mario spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon and had been widely tipped to join the club on a permanent basis, but they were unwilling to meet Inter's valuation. Benfica president Rui Costa is keen to get an agreement signed next week, despite the fact that Sporting are threatening legal action over what they believe is a clause preventing Inter from moving the player to any of Sporting's domestic rivals.

- Arsenal are attempting to tempt youngster Kido Taylor-Hart into a new long-term deal in an effort to fend off interest from other clubs in the Premier League, as well as Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the Mail. The 18-year-old's contract expired earlier this summer and other clubs have been circling, though Arsenal are said to consider left winger Taylor-Hart a key part of their future. As such, a three-year-deal has been offered, and he could join the first team on their preseason tour of Scotland and America.