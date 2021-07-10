Transfer Talk: Arsenal, Tottenham eye Real Madrid's Isco

Amid all the action at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, the summer transfer window has opened, with Europe's biggest clubs looking to make a splash in the transfer market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Gunners, Spurs eye Real's Isco

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the future of Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to the Mirror.

The 29-year-old's fate will be decided in the near future when he meets with new manager Carlo Ancelotti. The attacking midfielder has a year left on his deal and a renewal is looking unlikely, leaving the Real hierarchy with the decision to move him on this summer or to let him go on a free in 12 months time.

The player is set to cost any side at least £6 million in wages plus any add-ons should they wish to land him.

The Gunners are hoping to add an attacking midfielder following the departure of fellow Real Madrid player Martin Odegaard, who impressed in his loan stint in London. In comparison, Spurs are able to guarantee European football as they compete in the inaugural Europa Conference League.

AC Milan, who have Champions League football, are also interested in Isco, proving there will be competition for the Spaniard whether he leaves this season or next.

Isco joined Madrid back in 2013 from Malaga for a reported £27m, making over 300 La Liga appearances with a hand in 99 goal involvements. Any move would mark the end of an 8-year stay at the club.

Isco's time at Real Madrid may be up soon. Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Villarreal have had a £13m valuation for Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma rejected, according to Sky Sports, with the Europa League winners keen on bringing the winger to Spain. The 24-year-old scored 15 goals in the Championship last season for the Cherries, but they were unable to achieve promotion back to the Premier League. The Yellow Submarines can offer top flight football and a run in the Champions League but the player is still under contract at the south coast club until 2024.

- Newcastle United are eyeing a £15m move for Marseille youngster Boubacar Kamara with the French club looking to raise funds. The Mirror reports that the 21-year-old is highly rated by Steve Bruce, who is looking to bolster his midfield options. The France Under-21 international only has a year left on his deal, making nearly 100 appearances in Ligue 1 and casting interest from other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

- West Ham United have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old has been out of favour under Thomas Tuchel but a reported £40m valuation had turned away some clubs, including the Hammers. However, it's expected that £30-£35m could be enough to persuade the Blues, with David Moyes on the lookout for a new striker.

- Paulo Dybala has set out the terms for a contract renewal at Juventus with Atletico Madrid and other teams interested if the parties fail to reach an agreement, according to AS. The 27-year-old is out of contract next year and is expected to tell the Serie A side that he wants a base €10m salary in order to sign. A similar offer was made months ago but with the exit of Fabio Paratici and Andrea Pirlo, the situation may change depending on the stance of new boss Massimilliano Allegri.

- New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bring Jesse Lingard to the club if Harry Kane leaves for Manchester United this summer. Football Insider reports that the 28-year-old would be of interest to Spurs with England captain Kane pushing for an exit from the club after the European Championship final. Lingard reignited his career with a loan move to West Ham last season, contributing 14 goal involvements in 16 Premier League appearances. The performances inspired the Hammers to a Europa League finish and brought much interest with it. With Nuno looking to rebuild a side in his vision, the move could satisfy both him and an outgoing Kane.