Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Real Madrid join clubs keen on Damsgaard

Real Madrid have joined a long list of suitors for Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard, according to Tuttosport. The 21-year-old winger made five appearances at Euro 2020, opening the scoring in his side's 2-1 loss to England in the semifinal with a fantastic free kick.

Sampdoria are hoping to keep a hold of him for another year before letting him leave for a transfer fee of around €40 million. However, there could be a large-scale tug-of-war for his services this summer. As well as Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, AC Milan, Internazionale, Juventus and AS Roma all have interest in the former Nordsjaelland prodigy.

Damsgaard joined Sampdoria from the Danish club in 2020 for a reported €8m and has made 35 Serie A appearances.

If the Serie A side were to lose the Denmark talisman, they are said to be interested in Celtic's Ryan Christie as a replacement. The 26-year-old only has a year left on his deal with the Scottish club, meaning they could be forced to move him on before they lose him on a free transfer next summer. Christie, much like Damsgaard, has been linked with many clubs across Europe this summer.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.53 BST: Ajax are set to sign Feyenoord winger Steven Berghuis, Dutch outlets De Telegraaf and Voetbal International report.

The Amsterdam club will reportedly sign the Netherlands international for their biggest rivals on a four-year contract for a €5.5m transfer fee.

Berghuis has scored 70 goals for Feyenoord since joining them in 2016, initially on loan and then permanently from English club Watford. The 29-year-old has won the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup during his five years at the Rotterdam club.

Berghuis made two appearances for the Dutch national team at Euro 2020, as a substitute in the 3-0 group-stage win over North Macedonia and in the 2-0 round-of-16 defeat to Czech Republic.

- Eredivisie on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

08.30 BST: Torino striker Andrea Belotti is set to decide whether or not to sign a new contract with the club amid interest from Roma, according to Sky.

Belotti was a member of the Italy squad which won Sunday's Euro 2020 final against England after a penalty shootout (stream the replay of ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Sky reports that Roma could make a €30m bid for the former Palermo forward this summer. The 27-year-old, scored 13 goals for Torino last season, has a contract that expires next summer.

play 1:37 What is the likelihood Messi will leave Barcelona? The ESPN FC crew debate whether Lionel Messi will consider leaving Barcelona for another club in the near future.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Despite limited funds, Le10 Sport reports that Barcelona are interested in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer with Tottenham Hotspur another who are following him closely. The 23-year-old impressed at Lille this season and added to his performances on the big stage with Portugal in the European Championship. The much-publicised financial trouble surrounding Barca makes the possibility of signing the midfielder all the tougher, while Nuno Espirito Santo could add him as he makes his mark on his new Spurs squad.

- Burnley are preparing a €15m offer for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet this summer, according to the Sun. Sean Dyche is facing competition for the Ivory Coast international's signature from Hertha Berlin. The 24-year-old was a star in the Ligue 1 side's Champions League quarterfinal victory over Manchester City in 2020, scoring the opener in the 3-1 win.

- Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to battle for the signature of Fulham's Antonee Robinson, according to the Sun. Both clubs want to bring the 23-year-old in as cover on the left side of defence. The United States left-back had a decent showing at Craven Cottage last season but was unable to prevent the side getting relegated back to the Championship.

- Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is set to sign for Real Sociedad this week, according to Spanish outlet AS. The 29-year-old is set to travel to Spain to undergo a medical and sign a two-year-deal at the club. The Australia international only has a year left on his deal at Brighton & Hove Albion and fell out of favour to Spain's Robert Sanchez. He then spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, and despite the London club's reported interest, a move to the San Sebastian side looks to be drawing closer.

- Southampton could use Michael Obafemi as part of a swap deal for striker Adam Armstrong, according to the Sun. Obafemi, 21, is highly thought of by Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, which could lower the potential transfer fee of £25m for Armstrong. The 24-year-old scored an impressive 28 goals in 40 Championship appearances last season, despite the Riversiders finishing in a disappointing 15th.