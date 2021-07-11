Real Madrid are one of a host of European giants interested in Denmark playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard. Laurence Griffiths/AFP/Getty Images

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Madrid join list keen on Damsgaard

Real Madrid have joined a long list of suitors for Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard, according to Tuttosport. The 21-year-old winger made five appearances at Euro 2020, opening the scoring in his side's 2-1 loss to England in the semifinal with a fantastic free kick.

Sampdoria are hoping to keep a hold of him for another year before moving him on for a transfer fee of between €30 million and €50 million. However, there could be a large-scale tug-of-war for his services. As well as Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, AC Milan, Internazionale, Juventus and AS Roma all have interest in the former Nordsjaelland prodigy.

Damsgaard joined Sampdoria from the Danish club in 2020 for a reported £6m and has made 35 Serie A appearances.

If the Serie A side were to lose the Denmark talisman, they are said to be interested in Celtic's Ryan Christie as a replacement. The 26-year-old only has a year left on his deal with the Scottish club, meaning they could be forced to move him on before they lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Christie, much like Damsgaard, has been linked with many clubs across Europe this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Burnley are preparing a £13m offer for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet this summer, according to the Sun. Sean Dyche is facing competition for the Ivory Coast international's signature from Hertha Berlin. The 24-year-old was a star in the Ligue 1 side's quarterfinal victory over Manchester City in 2020, scoring the opener in the 3-1 win.

- Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to battle for the signature of Fulham's Antonee Robinson, according to the Sun. Both clubs want to bring the 23-year-old in as cover on the left side of defence. The United States left-back had a decent showing at Craven Cottage last season but was unable to prevent the side getting relegated back to the Championship.

- Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is set to sign for Real Sociedad this week, according to Spanish outlet AS. The 29-year-old is set to travel to Spain to undergo a medical and sign a two-year-deal at the club. The Australia international only has a year left on his deal at Brighton & Hove Albion and fell out of favour to Spain's Robert Sanchez. He then spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, and despite the London club's reported interest, a move to the San Sebastian side looks to be drawing closer.

- Despite limited funds, Le10 Sport reports that Barcelona are interested in midfielder Renato Sanches this summer with Tottenham Hotspur another who are following him closely. The 23-year-old impressed at Lille this season and added to his performances on the big stage with Portugal in the European Championship. The much-publicised financial trouble surrounding Barca makes the possibility of signing the midfielder all the tougher, while Nuno Espirito Santo could add him as he marks his stamp on his new Spurs squad.

- Southampton could use Michael Obafemi as part of a swap deal for striker Adam Armstrong, according to the Sun. Obafemi, 21, is highly thought of by Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, which could lower the potential transfer fee of £25m for Armstrong. The 24-year-old scored an impressive 28 goals in 40 Championship appearances last season, despite the Riversiders finishing in a disappointing 15th.