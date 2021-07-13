Chelsea and Man City are reportedly in the hunt for Robert Lewandowski. Mark Ogden decides which is a better fit! (0:53)

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Lewandowski to switch Bayern for Madrid?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is eyeing a move to Real Madrid with the German club looking to find a replacement in the summer window.

Lewandowski, 32, dreams of playing for Los Blancos, according to Spanish outlet AS. His contract at Bayern runs out in 2023 and the club are concerned that he will ask to leave next year when a transfer fee will be reduced.

Lewandowski scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, breaking Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a league season to show how prolific he remains. The Poland international also scored twice for his country at Euro 2020 this summer despite the team crashing out in the group stage with one point.

Bayern are looking to take action to replace the forward, reportedly eyeing a move for 22-year-old Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. Despite Gakpo playing mainly as a winger, new boss Julian Nagelsmann could utilise him as a false No. 9 in a similar way he utilised Dani Olmo at RB Leipzig.

Gakpo received a first Netherlands cap at Euro 2020, making an appearance off the bench against North Macedonia. On the domestic stage, he's made 65 Eredivisie appearances with 29 goal involvements.

LIVE BLOG

09.45 BST: Jadon Sancho will complete a medical ahead of his €85m move to Manchester United before he heads off on holiday, says The Sun.

Sancho, 20, is set to move from Borussia Dortmund to United this summer but the England winger needs a break after playing for his country at Euro 2020.

Sancho is expected to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad in time for the start of the Premier League season on Aug. 14.

It brings to an end a transfer saga that has gone on for nearly 18 months. Sancho was Solskjaer's top transfer target last summer, and although Sancho expressed his desire to move, United could not agree a fee, with Borussia Dortmund holding out for €120m. Negotiations between the two clubs have progressed more quickly this time around.

09.35 BST: Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Nice midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Lees-Melou, 28, has 150 Ligue 1 appearances to his name, as well as experience in the Europa League and Champions League. He scored five goals in 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

"I'm very excited to join Norwich City and discover my new future with the club and its fans. I can't wait to play football in Norwich colours," he told the club website. "I spoke with Daniel [Farke] and Stuart [Webber]. We had a very long conversation about football and the vision for the team. I've heard a lot about how Norwich plays football in the right manner and style and also the club's spirit and mentality. I love that and that got me very excited.

"I also spoke with Morgan Schneiderlin and Yoann Barbet about football in England. They spoke very highly of Norwich and the club's position and standing. I appreciate the opportunity in this club and wanted to get the move sorted and start quickly. I'm excited to discover a new country, language and play in the biggest league in the world."

09.10 BST: Fabrizio Romano says that Marseille won't have the option to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba permanently once his loan deal expires.

Saliba, 20, was signed for €30m from Saint-Etienne in 2019 but hasn't played for the club -- instead he's been sent on loan twice and is now set to join Marseille.

The Frenchman hasn't yet completed the paperwork, but it seems he'll be headed back to London again next year.

08.48 BST: Real Sociedad have signed Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion on a two-year deal, includes an option for a one-year extension, the Spanish club has confirmed.

After four years at Brighton, 29-year-old Ryan returns to La Liga, having had a three-year stint at Valencia from 2015-17.

He had one season remaining on his contract with Brighton and was loaned to Arsenal midway through last season after losing his spot to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

08.30 BST: ICYMI - La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese on Monday.

Atletico said De Paul joined the club on a five-year contract. He had been with Italian club Udinese since 2016.

De Paul started for Argentina in the Copa America final against Brazil on Saturday, with Argentina winning 1-0.

"I'll be joining the Spanish league champion and I know that it is a big responsibility,'' he said. "It's a big step in my career.''

Breaking down Griezmann's ridiculous Barcelona contract Gab & Juls explain why there's almost no chance of a side taking Antoine Griezmann off Barcelona's hands.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Manchester City have no interest in signing Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to the Etihad side in recent weeks as Pep Guardiola looks for a replacement for Sergio Aguero. Barcelona are in a financial crisis and are in need of reducing the wage bill, with Griezmann linked to a move away. However, City have told the Catalan club they don't want to sign the France star.

- Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. The Manchester Evening News reports that the 28-year-old is continuing to make progress over a move to Old Trafford, with the hope that a deal will be concluded in the next few weeks. The defender is currently on holiday with a preference on moving straight to Manchester instead of joining up with Madrid for pre-season. The France international only has a year left on his deal, meaning that Madrid are likely to move the centre-back on rather than let him go for free.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign Fehevar right-back Bendeguz Bolla, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old was in the Hungary squad at Euro 2020 and is seen as a prospect for the future. Now, it seems an agreement is in place between Wolves and Fehevar. New Wolves boss Bruno Lage has already made some new signings for his squad, including bringing in winger Francisco Trincao from Barcelona on loan.

- AS Roma are looking to sign Manchester United left-back Alex Telles on loan this summer, reports Calciomercato. With Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola out of the lineup after rupturing his Achilles tendon at Euro 2020, new Roma manager Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a first-team solution. Telles, 28, has seen little game time at Old Trafford due to the resurgence of Luke Shaw, starting just seven games. A permanent deal is very unlikely but a loan is possible.

- Leicester City have set their sights on Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old is valued at £20m and has been seen as a rising star in Liga MX. The Uruguay under-23 international has made 15 appearances in Mexico's top tier since joining Las Aguilas in January 2020.