Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Lewandowski to switch Munich for Madrid

Robert Lewandowski is eyeing a move to Real Madrid with Bayern Munich looking to find a replacement in the coming window.

The 32-year-old dreams of playing for Los Blancos, according to Spanish outlet AS. His current contract at Bayern runs out in 2023 and the club are in fear that he will ask to leave next year.

Lewandowski scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, breaking Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a league season and showing how prolific he remains. The Poland international also scored twice for his country at Euro 2020 this summer despite crashing out in the group stage with one point.

Bayern are looking to take action to replace the forward, eyeing a move for 22-year-old Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Despite Gakpo playing mainly as a winger, new boss Julian Nagelsmann could utilise him as a false No. 9 in a similar way he utilised Dani Olmo at RB Leipzig.

The winger received a first Netherlands cap at Euro 2020, making an appearance off the bench against North Macedonia. On the domestic stage, he's made 65 Eredivisie appearances with 29 goal involvements.

Robert Lewandowski may be on the move to Real Madrid. Matthias Schrader - Pool/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign Fehevar right-back Bendeguz Bolla, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old has been involved in the Hungary squad at Euro 2020 and is seen as a prospect for the future. Now, it seems an agreement is in place between the Molineux outfit and the youngster's club. New Wolves boss Bruno Lage has already made some new signings for his squad, including bringing in Francisco Trincao from Barcelona on loan.

- AS Roma are looking to sign Manchester United left-back Alex Telles on loan this summer, reports Calciomercato. With Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola out of the lineup after rupturing his Achilles tendon at Euro 2020, new manager Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a first team solution. Telles, 28, has seen little game time at Old Trafford due to the resurgence of Luke Shaw, starting just seven games. A permanent deal is very unlikely but a loan to Rome is possible.

- Leicester City have set their sights on Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old is valued at £20 million by the Mexico City side and has been seen as a rising star in Liga MX. The Uruguay under-23 international has made 15 appearances in Mexico's top tier since joining Las Aguilas in January 2020.

- Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. Manchester Evening News reports that the 28-year-old is continuing to make progress in a move to Old Trafford, with the hope a deal will be concluded in the next few weeks. The defender is currently on holiday with a preference on moving straight to Manchester instead of joining up with Carlo Ancelotti and his side in pre-season. The France international only has a year left on his current deal, meaning that Madrid are likely to move the centre-back on rather than let him go for free.

- Manchester City have no interest in signing Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to the Etihad side in recent weeks as Pep Guardiola looks for a replacement for Sergio Aguero. Barcelona are reported to be in a financial crisis and are in need of reducing the wage bill with Griezmann linked to a move away. However, City have told the Catalan club they don't want to sign the France star.