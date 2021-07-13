Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juve join PSG in Pogba interest

Juventus are dreaming of a return to Turin for Paul Pogba, despite recent rumours linking the Manchester United midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus and PSG are reported to be the two clubs at the front of the queue for the midfielder, but the report says the Frenchman will be considering all options for his future. A decision is expected to be made by the end of the week.

Pogba left Juventus to join Manchester United back in 2016 for £93.2 million, but Juventus have since had the 28-year-old in their sights for sometime. With Jadon Sancho arriving at Old Trafford and a deal for Raphael Varane reported to be edging closer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could demand a significant fee from any clubs wishing to tempt the central-midfielder away from a title challenge next season.

The France star has made 137 appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils, scoring 28 goals and registering 29 assists.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have been in touch with the agent of Ruben Neves over a potential move this summer. The Sun writes that there is constant communication between Gunners technical director Edu and Jorge Mendes, with a figure of around £35m proving to be a stumbling block in the negotiations. The 24-year-old has been a key figure in the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfield, scoring five goals from 36 appearances last season.

- Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is continuing his movement in the transfer market with Manchester City's Claudio Gomes on the radar, according to Eurosport. The 20-year-old is a defensive midfielder and has represented France at multiple age-groups. It is reported that Pep Guardiola's side would be open to letting the player go on a loan deal.

- Yannick Bolasie is receiving more interest with two clubs from Turkey interested in the winger's services. Fabrizio Romano says that Adana Demirspor and Rizespor are keen to add the 32-year-old to the ranks with the former Crystal Palace and Everton star currently a free agent. The winger is believed to be prioritising a move to one of Europe's top leagues with a number of clubs already sending in offers to the player.

- Mikel Arteta's recent quotes suggested that both Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe could be set to stay at the Emirates this season amid interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa, respectively. Asked whether Smith Rowe's future is at the club after Tuesday's 2-1 friendly loss to Hibernian, Arteta said: "Without a question, yes. 100%." The Gunners manager also said that Willock was "part of plans" for next season. The 21-year-old finished the end of the Premier League campaign with a goal in seven consecutive games while on loan at Newcastle.