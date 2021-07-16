Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool offer Shaqiri, Origi for Saul

Liverpool are preparing to offer Atletico Madrid two players plus cash to tempt Atletico Madrid to transfer Saul Niguez to Anfield, according to the Express.

The report states that Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi will be made available to the Spanish capital club, with Jurgen Klopp keen to move on a number of players before adding another marquee signing to the squad. The reigning La Liga champions would be prepared to listen to offers in the region of £42 million.

On Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens that Barcelona were interested in a swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to Los Colchoneros in exchange for Saul, but Liverpool's interest could now see either club reveal their hand in the negotiations.

Saul graduated from Atletico's academy in 2010 and eventually became a regular feature in the first team, making 33 appearances last season as manager Diego Simeone led the club to the second league title of his tenure.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.06 BST: Paris Saint-Germain believed Lionel Messi was so open to the idea of leaving Barcelona this summer that sporting director Leonardo had mentioned him as part of his plans for the new season when meeting with agents this summer to discuss transfers, sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Messi has agreed a new five-year deal at Barcelona, on a significantly reduced salary, but had been weighing up his options. He came close to leaving Camp Nou last summer before making a shock U-turn and this time around, he was also open to leaving.

PSG's optimism over a deal wavered significantly when Sergio Aguero completed his free transfer to Barcelona, with the former Manchester City striker close friends with Messi. At that point, sources said, PSG started to back away from pursuing a potential deal as they wanted to move on to more realistic targets.

08.30 BST: Celtic have reached an agreement with Vissel Kobe over the signing of Japan international winger Kyogo Furuhashi, the Japanese club have announced.

The 26-year-old will complete the move if and when he passes a medical. Celtic are yet to make an announcement over the transfer, and Vissel Kobe did not disclose any more details.

Furuhashi is set to become the fourth signing for new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who spent three years managing Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan's J1 League before taking over at Parkhead.

Celtic have already signed Liel Abada, Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide since Postecoglou came on board earlier in the summer.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Kylian Mbappe's contract situation could be resolved with Marca writing that a big contract offer is on the horizon for the French star. The 22-year-old has just one year left on his deal and has been the subject of speculation, with previous reports stating there had been a fallout between the forward and sporting director Leonardo. The new deal is reported to take Mbappe's salary to a similar level of Neymar, who earns an estimated $36.5 million per season.

- Getafe's Marc Cucurella is in high demand with clubs from both Italy and England chasing the highly rated La Liga star. The Athletic writes that both AS Roma and Brighton & Hove Albion have registered their interest in acquiring the left-sided player, and that more clubs are waiting to see how the 22-year-old with a reported €18m release clause performs at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with Spain.

- Borussia Dortmund are ready to step up their chase for Donyell Malen with a number of clubs impressed with the striker's performances at Euro 2020. Calciomercato writes that the Bundesliga club are at the front of the queue for the forward, who is also wanted by Juventus and AC Milan. The 22-year-old scored 25 goals and registered eight assists for PSV Eindhoven last season.

- AC Milan are continuing their business in the transfer market with Fode Ballo Toure agreeing terms to make the switch to the Serie A club. That's according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who says that a deal has already been done, and the AS Monaco star is expected to arrive at the San Siro on Saturday. The 24-year-old can play on the left side of midfield or defence, and registered three assists in six starts from left-back last season.

- Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski is set to head to the Turkish Super Lig after becoming a free agent this summer. Fabrizio Romano writes that a deal has been agreed with Galatasaray for the 29-year-old who represented North Macedonia at Euro 2020.