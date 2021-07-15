Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool offer Shaqiri, Origi for Saul

Liverpool are preparing to offer Atletico Madrid two players plus cash to tempt Atletico Madrid to transfer Saul Niguez to Anfield, according to the Express.

The report states that Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi will be made available to the Spanish capital club, with Jurgen Klopp keen to move on a number of players before adding another marquee signing to the squad. The reigning La Liga champions would be prepared to listen to offers in the region of £42 million.

Liverpool have upped their interest in Atletico Madrid's Saul amid competition from Barcelona. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens that Barcelona were interested in a swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to Los Colchoneros in exchange for Saul, but Liverpool's interest could now see either club reveal their hand in the negotiations.

Saul graduated from Atletico's academy in 2010 and eventually became a regular feature in the first team, making 33 appearances last season as Diego Simeone led the club to the second league title of his tenure.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Kylian Mbappe's contract situation could be resolved with Marca writing that a big contract offer is on the horizon for the French star. The 22-year-old has just one year left on his deal and has been the subject of speculation with previous reports stating there had been a fallout between the forward and sporting director Leonardo. The new deal is reported to take Mbappe's salary to a similar level of Neymar, who earns an estimated $36.5m per season.

- Getafe's Marc Cucurella is in high demand with clubs from both Italy and England chasing the highly rated La Liga star. The Athletic writes that both AS Roma and Brighton & Hove Albion have registered their interest in acquiring the left-sided player, and that more clubs are waiting to see how the 22-year-old with a reported €18m release clause performs at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with Spain.

- Borussia Dortmund are ready to step up their chase for Donyell Malen with a number of clubs impressed with the striker's performances at Euro 2020. Calciomercato writes that the Bundesliga club are at the front of the queue for the forward, who is also wanted by Juventus and AC Milan. The 22-year-old scored 25 goals and registered eight assists for PSV Eindhoven last season.

- AC Milan are continuing their business in the transfer market with Fode Ballo Toure agreeing terms to make the switch to the Serie A club. That's according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who says that a deal has already been done, and the AS Monaco star is expected to arrive at the San Siro on Saturday. The 24-year-old can play on the left side of midfield or defence, and registered three assists in six starts from left-back last season.

- Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski is set to head to the Turkish Super Lig after becoming a free agent this summer. Fabrizio Romano writes that a deal has been agreed with Galatasaray for the 29-year-old who represented North Macedonia at Euro 2020.