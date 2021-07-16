Gab Marcotti and Dan Thomas break down how likely it is that Eduardo Camavinga could be in a Manchester United kit next season. (1:16)

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United set sights on Wolves' Neves

Manchester United could look to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves if they miss out on West Ham United talisman Declan Rice, reports The Daily Star.

The Red Devils have been widely linked with Rice in recent transfer windows, but the Hammers have been unwilling to let their star man leave.

With that in mind, it is suggested that they're demanding at least £100 million for the 22-year-old, who started every England game at Euro 2020 as they lost to Italy in the final.

United are unwilling to pay that sort of amount, says the report, so they could be forced to look elsewhere as they aim to strengthen in the middle of the pitch.

This could lead them to the Molineux and Portugal international Neves, who it is reported could be available for around £60m -- a big difference from Rice's price.

While he isn't the exact same type of player as Rice, it is felt that his passing abilities could work well as part of the double pivot that has been deployed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer -- often featuring Fred and Scott McTominay.

United are not the only ones keeping tabs on Neves, as Arsenal are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old, while the Red Devils have also been looking at Stade Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has made it clear to Mauro Icardi's representatives that he would like the Paris Saint-Germain striker to join him in Italy, reports Foot Mercato. There has been contact between club and player for some time, and the Argentine is willing to leave PSG.

- Previous transfer roundups revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion wouldn't stand in the way of Ben White joining Arsenal if the Gunners met their valuation for the England international. And now, The Athletic reports that the two clubs have agreed a deal in principle, with the fee in the £50m region.

- According to The Sun, Arsenal are holding out for £15m as Internazionale look to sign Hector Bellerin, having allowed Achraf Hakimi join PSG. Inter want a loan with the option to make it permanent, while the Gunners want a guarantee that they will be paid before considering letting the Spaniard leave.

- Juventus and Sassuolo have met to discuss Manuel Locatelli, but were unable to reach a deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. Sassuolo want €40m for the midfielder as they know Arsenal would be willing to pay it, while Juventus offered a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €30m. Negotiations will continue as Turin is the 23-year-old's favoured destination.

- Having recently signed Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas, Venezia are now looking to MLS again for their latest transfer move, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. That is because they're hoping to sign Sporting Kansas City's Gianluca Busio, with the deal set to cost around €4m.

- AS Roma have identified a number of targets to fill in for Leonardo Spinazzola after the left-back's injury while at the Euros with Italy. La Gazzetta dello Sport is now suggesting that they're interested in Palmeiras' Matias Vina. It is also stated that AC Milan are looking at Santos' Kaio Jorge.