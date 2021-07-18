Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United offered Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid target Mbappe

Real Madrid are looking to offload winger Vinicius Jr. in order to make a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe, says the Daily Mirror.

Vinicius, 21, moved to Madrid in 2018 for €46m from Flamengo but only contributed six goals in 49 games last season. The Brazilian is unhappy about the prospect of being moved on, but Madrid need to raise funds to sign Mbappe for over €150m.

Manchester United have been offered Vinicius on an initial loan, with the option of a permanent deal next year, and have tracked the player in the past. However, they are already set to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for €85m and are closing on a €50m move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, so may not have much more money to spend.

The report says that Real want at least €75m for Vinicius, who played for Brazil at the Copa America.

LIVE BLOG

09.22 BST: The Sun claims that Chelsea want to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in a £50m deal.

Lewandowski, 32, is a cheaper option that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who Chelsea have already tried to land for £100m plus Tammy Abraham.

The Poland international has a contract until 2023 and Bayern won't want to let him go, but may consider a big offer as he is unlikely to sign an extension.

09.00 BST: ICYMI - Tottenham have entered the race to sign Lyon's Houssem Aouar by offering Tanguy Ndombele in a swap deal, sources have told ESPN.

Lyon are believed to be willing to transfer Aouar in a cut-price deal worth around €25m.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the midfielder but need to offload players first before entering the running. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Liverpool and an unnamed Spanish club have also been linked with a move.

However, Spurs have contacted Lyon with a proposal which includes the chance to re-sign Ndombele, who joined Spurs for a club-record €60m in July 2019.

Sources have told ESPN there has been no formal response from Lyon as yet, although they are looking to raise cash after missing out on Champions League qualification and having been hit financially like all clubs by COVID-19.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Telegraph has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could skip training to force through a move to Manchester City. However, The Athletic is reporting that a move to Chelsea could actually be more likely for the England international. It is unknown how the 27-year-old would feel about joining Spurs' rivals, but the report says that the package being offered by the Blues is the most appealing for Spurs' CEO Daniel Levy. Levy feels that a deal with Chelsea could be more realistic due to the potential for a player-plus-cash deal including somebody like Tammy Abraham, who offers what Spurs would need positionally if Kane was to depart.

- AS Roma and Internazionale are both showing interest in Manchester United left-back Alex Telles, as has been reported by Calciomercato. Jose Mourinho's team is looking for somebody to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola, while Inter's attempts to sign the Brazilian could rest on Ivan Perisic's future, with it possible that the Croatian winger will leave this summer.

- Lyon are working on a loan deal for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, reports Diario Sport. The Ligue 1 outfit wouldn't be able to afford a permanent deal, so are hoping to bring the Frenchman back to his former club while paying 50% of his wages. It's unknown whether Barcelona will accept this as they aim to fight financial troubles of their own.

- Tottenham are hoping to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, according to Calciomercato. It is suggested that managing director Fabio Paratici is keen to bring the 26-year-old in on a two-year loan deal with a right to make the move permanent afterwards. Inter and Atletico Madrid are also showing interest.

- Brighton & Hove Albion could look to sign Barcelona frontman Martin Braithwaite with the £50m brought in for Ben White, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, reports Diario Sport. However, it is suggested that the 30-year-old Braithwaite, who represented Denmark at Euro 2020, would rather join West Ham United or Wolverhampton Wanderers. Barcelona are looking to bring in €15m for him.

- Having spent last season with West Bromwich Albion, 21-year-old Conor Gallagher will be loaned out by Chelsea again this season, reports The Sun. It is reported that Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are the ones hoping to bring him in. The Blues are unwilling to let the midfielder leave permanently, though.