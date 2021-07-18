Nedum Onuoha believes Harry Kane would be able to fill Sergio Aguero's shoes at striker for Manchester City. (1:19)

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Kane could skip training to force move from Spurs

The Telegraph has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could skip training to force through a move to Manchester City.

However, The Athletic is reporting that a move to Chelsea could actually be more likely for the England international.

It is unknown how the homegrown star would feel about joining Spurs' rivals, but the report says that the package being offered by the Blues is the most appealing for Spurs' CEO Daniel Levy.

Levy feels that a deal with Chelsea could be more realistic due to the potential for a player-plus-cash deal including somebody like Tammy Abraham, who offers what Spurs would need positionally if Kane was to depart.

As well as doubts over whether Kane would be happy to make the move across London, there has not yet been a concrete approach from the Blues as of yet.

City are still interested in the 27-year-old, but there are doubts about whether or not they'll be willing to pay what is needed for Levy to let the Spurs' talisman leave.

Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez have all been mentioned as possible inclusions from Man City for any deal regarding Kane.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Roma and Internazionale are both showing interest in Manchester United left-back Alex Telles, as has been reported by Calciomercato. Jose Mourinho's team is looking for somebody to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola, while Inter's attempts to sign the Brazilian could rest on Ivan Perisic's future, with it possible that the Croatian will leave this summer.

- Lyon are working on a loan deal for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, reports Diario Sport. The Ligue 1 outfit wouldn't be able to afford a permanent deal, so are hoping to bring the Frenchman back to his former club while paying 50% of his wages. It's unknown whether Barcelona will accept this as they aim to fight financial troubles of their own.

- Tottenham are hoping to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, according to Calciomercato. It is suggested that Fabio Paratici is keen to bring the 26-year-old in on a two-year loan deal with a right to make the move permanent afterwards. Inter and Atletico Madrid are also showing interest.

- Brighton & Hove Albion could look to sign Barcelona frontman Martin Braithwaite with the money brought in for Ben White, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, reports Diario Sport. However, it is suggested that the 30-year-old, who represented Denmark at Euro 2020, would rather join West Ham United or Wolverhampton Wanderers. Barcelona are looking to bring in €15m for him.

- Having spent last season with West Bromwich Albion, 21-year-old Conor Gallagher will be loaned out by Chelsea again this season, reports The Sun. It is reported that Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are the ones hoping to bring him in. The Blues are unwilling to let the midfielder leave permanently, though.