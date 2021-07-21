James Maddison is reportedly a transfer target for Arsenal, but will Leicester be tempted by a cash-plus-players deal? Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Gunners circling Maddison

Arsenal could be set to offload a number of players as they step up their pursuit of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

The Daily Mail reports that Mikel Arteta views the 24-year-old as a key target this summer following the departure of loanee Martin Odegaard back to Real Madrid.

It is believed that the Foxes wouldn't be willing to listen to a £50 million bid at this stage, but a move that included a player going the other way could tempt them.

Maddison has impressed many since joining Leicester in 2018 from Norwich City for just over £20m. He's made 98 Premier League appearances in that time, having a hand in 38 goals. The performances managed to win over England boss Gareth Southgate in 2019, who gave him his first senior international cap against Montenegro.

The two Arsenal players reportedly available in any deal are Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Both academy graduates have had top flight experience and, while a deal including the two may be difficult, the Gunners believe it could be done.

Nelson, 21, has made 22 appearances in the Premier League and 23 Bundesliga appearances on loan at Hoffenheim but is yet to fully break into the Arsenal squad despite his potential.

Maitland-Niles, 23, spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, making 26 appearances in a campaign that ended in relegation.

09.00 BST: Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has said the club are "open" to discussing a deal to offload Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that United are monitoring the 18-year-old's situation at Rennes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also keen to add a midfielder to his squad.

Camavinga has one year left on his Rennes contract and the club president said they are willing to let the midfielder leave for the right price.

"One of the priorities is to reduce the squad," Holveck told French radio station RMC. "We still have eight or nine players who need to leave. There also remains the situation with Eduardo.

"Discussions are still ongoing, everything is open, either for a departure during this transfer window -- if an offer satisfies everyone -- or to extend [Camavinga's deal]

"He won't leave for cheap, we've had a lot of discussions but nothing is complete one way or another."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain have made Paul Pogba their priority as a marquee signing this summer according to the Mirror. The France international would be able to discuss moving to a new club abroad this January due to his dwindling contract, putting further pressure on Manchester United to move him on if an agreement cannot be reached this summer. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be looking to raise funds through player trading in order to put in an offer for Pogba this summer. It is reported that around £50m could be enough to secure the midfielder from the Red Devils should an agreement not be met.

- Arsenal are interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto according to Mundo Deportivo. The 32-year-old is one of many players allowed to leave the Nou Camp this summer as the Catalonian outfit look to free wages in order to register new signings. Barca are said to have asked for around €14m for the player when approached for him a few months ago. The Brazilian's representatives believe that the Gunners are the most viable option. Tottenham were another side linked but the arrival of Pierluigi Gollini at Spurs will have reduced any chance of that move.

- Lyon have increased their valuation of Houssem Aouar ahead of a potential battle for the midfielder's signature this summer. Le10sport reports that the original valuation was at €20-25m but after much gathered interest in the player, that has increased to €30-35m. Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are clubs that have been linked with the highly coveted 23-year-old. The Gunners are believed to be leading the pack with a first offer sent a few weeks ago but no new offer has been sent since discussions began.

- Juventus have set a £35m valuation on defender Merih Demiral according to Goal. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Everton since the arrival of Rafa Benitez and, following a season of sporadic appearances, Juve could let the centre-back go. Roma and Atalanta are two clubs who are also linked with the Turkey international.

- Liverpool have set a valuation of £15m for Harry Wilson amid interest from Fulham according to the Athletic. The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs including Benfica, Brentford and West Brom but discussions between the Reds and Fulham for the winger have been ongoing. The Wales international has spent the past few seasons on loan which included spells at Bournemouth, Derby and Cardiff and his impressive numbers in the second tier have prompted interest as the Cottagers look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.