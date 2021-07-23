Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pogba set to leave after rejecting £350,000-a-week offer

Paul Pogba's future has been cast into further doubt with reports that the France international has rejected the latest contract offer from Manchester United.

That's according to The Mirror, which says that the 28-year-old is ready to try a new challenge elsewhere after rejecting an offer of £350,000-a-week offer to stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba has just one year left on his deal, which would see him available on a free transfer next summer, but it is reported that Manchester United would not be prepared to allow that to happen.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to commence negotiations for the signature of the France midfielder, with reports suggesting that Manchester United would be prepared to let him go for a transfer fee of £50m.

LIVE BLOG

08.30 BST: Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club are open to proposals for their players this summer and refused to rule out letting Antoine Griezmann leave.

Sources have told ESPN that Barca have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a swap deal which would see Griezmann return to his former club and see Saul Niguez move to Camp Nou. However, negotiations have stalled because the two clubs have failed to reach an agreement over the valuations of the two players.

"Griezmann is a Barca player, he has a contract with the club until 2024 and unless circumstances change, we are counting on him," Laporta said at the presentation of Memphis Depay on Wednesday. "There have been some movements on the market and we can't deny that there's been interest in him. That's a sign of his quality.

"It's a special market and you have to use your imagination, perhaps thinking in swap deals, but we value Antoine a lot. The club made a big investment in him and we are happy with him. It's not easy for a club to come in with an offer for a player at his level. But the transfer window is just getting started and there's a market for Griezmann.

"If things start moving, we're open to all proposals because we're in a delicate moment financially and we have to balance the books for to comply with the league's financial fair play rules."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- The Daily Mail writes that Chelsea are considering a move for Sergio Romero. The Argentina goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors since his contract with Manchester United expired, but it now looks as though the 34-year-old could remain in the Premier League with Thomas Tuchel keen on adding an experienced backup goalkeeper for starter Edouard Mendy. Though after sitting on the bench for years at Old Trafford, it's hard to see Romero accepting another bit-part role.

- Fiorentina are close to completing the signing of Slovenian defender Vid Koderman, according to Calciomercato. A deal for the Maribor left-back is set to cost in the region of €1m, with the Serie A club looking at developing the 18-year-old within the first team. The young prospect has already featured in the Europa League this season.

- Paulo Dybala's agent will meet with Juventus next week as the club look to agree to terms on a new deal for the 27-year-old, says Fabrizio Romano. The attacker's future has been uncertain over the summer as the Italian side continue their project under Massimiliano Allegri's second stint, but it now looks as though the two parties are getting closer to a contract agreement.

- Another from Fabrizio Romano, who says that Real Madrid have no plans to let Vinicius Junior go this summer amid rumoured interest from Manchester United. The Italian journalist claims that no official approach was made over a deal for the Brazilian. The 21-year-old winger had a mixed season last campaign, scoring just three goals from 35 appearances in La Liga.

- Villarreal are letting former Premier League defender Ramiro Funes Mori leave for Al Nasr, writes Mundo Deportivo. The centre-back will join the Saudi Arabian club for a fee of €2.5m after a three-year spell in Spain. The 30-year-old featured 10 times for Villarreal last season as the club won the Europa League.

- Calciomercato reports that Internazionale are keen on a move for Denzel Dumfries. The 25-year-old has been attracting interest from around Europe -- Everton in particular -- after a run of impressive performances at Euro 2020 for Netherlands. His agent Mino Raiola is reported to be handling the negotiations with PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch club not allowing to allow their star right-back to leave easily.