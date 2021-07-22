Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba turns down Manchester United's £50m contract offer

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pogba set to leave after rejecting a £50 million offer

Paul Pogba's future has been cast into further doubt with reports that the France international has rejected the latest contract offer from Manchester United.

That's according to The Mirror, which says that the 28-year-old is ready to begin a new challenge elsewhere after rejecting an offer of £50 million per season to stay at Old Trafford.

The Premier League midfielder has just one year left on his deal which would see him available on a free next summer, but it is reported that Manchester United would not be prepared to allow that to happen.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to commence negotiations for the signature of the France star, with reports suggesting that Manchester United would be prepared to let Pogba go for a fee of £50m.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Daily Mail writes that Chelsea are considering a move for Sergio Romero. The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors since his contract with Manchester United expired, but it now looks as though the 34-year-old could remain in the Premier League with Thomas Tuchel keen on adding an experienced backup goalkeeper for starter Edouard Mendy.

- Fiorentina are close to completing the signing of Slovenian defender Vid Koderman, according to Calciomercato. A deal for the Maribor left-back is set to cost in the region of €1m, with the Serie A club looking at developing the 18-year-old within the first team. The young prospect has already featured in the Europa League this season.

- Paulo Dybala's agent will meet with Juventus next week as the club look to agree to terms on a new deal for the 27-year-old, says Fabrizio Romano. The attacker's contract has been left in uncertainty over the summer as the Italian side continue their project under Massimiliano Allegri's second stint, but it now looks as though the two parties are getting closer to an agreement.

- Another from Fabrizio Romano, who says that Real Madrid have no plans to let Vinicius Junior go this summer amid rumoured interest from Manchester United. The Italian journalist claims that no official approach was made over a potential deal for the Brazilian. The 21-year-old had a mixed season last campaign, scoring just three goals from 35 appearances in La Liga.

- Villarreal are letting former Premier League defender Ramiro Funes Mori leave for Al Nasr, writes Mundo Deportivo. The centre-back will join the Saudi Arabian club for a fee of €2.5m after a three-year spell in Spain. The 30-year-old featured 10 times for the Yellow Submarine last season as the club went on to win the Europa League.

- Calciomercato reports that Internazionale are keen on a move for Denzel Dumfries. The 25-year-old has been attracting interest from around Europe after a run of impressive performances at Euro 2020 for the Netherlands. Mino Raiola is reported to be handling the negotiations with PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch club not allowing to allow their star right-back to leave easily.