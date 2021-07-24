Jack Grealish is getting close to a desired move to Manchester City. Marvin Ibo Guengoer/Getty Images

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Grealish agrees terms over Man City move

Jack Grealish is getting closer to a move to Manchester City with reports claiming that the Aston Villa star has agreed to personal terms with the Etihad side.

Football Insider reports that City have tabled a large contract offer for the 25-year-old who has been a standout performer since returning to England's top flight with the Villans.

And while the England international is keen on a move that would see him work under Pep Guardiola, the report claims that the player will not force the move to avoid tarnishing the relationship with the club that he first joined in 2001.

Grealish was rumoured to be close to agreeing on a new contract with Aston Villa recently, but it now looks as though Manchester City's presence could see him wait to see if a deal can be struck between the two sides.

The attacker contributed to 12 goals in 13 starts last season, while also registering three assists when playing centrally.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, La Liga, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

10.19 BST: Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba wasn't even involved with the B team on Friday as the standoff over a new contract goes on.

Barca remain in talks with Ilaix's agents over a new deal, with the midfielder's current terms expiring next summer. However, sources have told ESPN's Sam Marsden the two parties are no closer to reaching an agreement. Barca, therefore, have sent Ilaix, who made 18 first-team appearances last season, to train with the B team.

After sitting out Barca's win against Gimnastic de Tarragona on Wednesday, he was expected to feature against L'Escala on Friday for the B team, but was left out as the reserves cantered to a 3-0 win.

"I've been speaking with him and I told him that I will help with whatever I can, but above all I advised him not to leave," Barca B coach Sergi Barjuan said. "I can't get involved beyond that, it's not for me to do that. I can just say that I hope he stays.

"It's a new situation and a difficult one for him and for the club, but the important thing is that it doesn't affect him. He needs to keep working hard so that if the situation is resolved, he's in shape when the games arrive. He's doing that; he's managing a tough moment well."

Ilaix, 18, signed his current contract in 2019. It made him the highest-paid player in the history of the club's La Masia academy at the time. He has since broken into the first team, scoring his first goal against Osasuna in March, but Barca could like to sell him if there's no agreement given the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

09.43 BST: Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has signed a contract extension, committing him to the club for a further year.

Pochettino joined PSG in January on an initial 18-month deal, and although he failed to make up ground on eventual Ligue 1 champions Lille he did lead the club to the Champions League semifinals and won the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions.

The former Tottenham boss had been linked with a return to the London club following Jose Mourinho's sacking, but he is now contracted to PSG until 2023.

"I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," Pochettino told the club's official website. "It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris St-Germain. "That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true."

play 0:57 Sancho: It's an honour to join Manchester United Jadon Sancho speaks about his transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund.

09.00 BST: Manchester United completed the signing on Friday of Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Borussia Dortmund had previously confirmed the agreement, stating on July 1 that the transfer fee is "fixed" at €85m ($99.98m). United also confirmed that the deal had been initially agreed to, subject to a medical after England's participation at Euro 2020.

Sancho said: "The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain will allow Rafinha to leave after confirming the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum. Calciomercato writes that the Ligue 1 club are ready to transfer a number of players after an active spree this summer and Serie A could be a realistic landing spot for the 28-year-old midfielder Rafinha. The Brazilian player featured 26 times in all competitions for PSG last season.

- Denis Zakaria is attracting interest from Italy with Juventus keen on adding the defensive midfielder to their ranks. Calciomercato says that the player wants to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this season, and with just one year left on his contract, the Bundesliga club could be forced to transfer him to avoid him becoming a free agent next summer. The Switzerland international featured 25 times in the league last season, helping Gladbach to a place in the top four.

- Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma are both interested in landing Sardar Azmoun. The Iranian striker is currently at Zenit St. Petersburg and has been capturing the attention of clubs from across Europe after scoring 19 goals in 24 league appearances last season. The report says that while Jose Mourinho sees the 26-year-old as an important target this summer, the Roma manager may need to move quickly with Bayer Leverkusen already preparing a bid in the region of €18 million.

- Patrick van Aanholt is ready to swap the Premier League for Turkey after agreeing to terms with Galatasaray. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that the left-back will have his medical with the club next week. The 30-year-old became a free agent this summer, ending a four-year spell with Crystal Palace.

- Goran Pandev is set to remain a professional for another year with contract talks progressing with Genoa over the last few days. Fabrizio Romano says that the Serie A club have finalised their offer for the North Macedonia star that will see the striker sign until the summer of 2022. Despite being set to celebrate his 38th birthday next Tuesday, it looks as though Pandev will be playing top-flight football this season.

- PSG sporting director Leonardo is keen to tempt Moise Kean back to the Parc des Princes this summer. Le 10 Sport writes that the French club have the Italian forward high on their priority list after a successful loan spell saw him score 13 goals while on loan from Everton last season. Juventus are reported to be competing with the Ligue 1 club for the player's services.