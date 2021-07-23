Mark Ogden explains what it will take for Manchester City to acquire Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. (1:12)

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Villa's Grealish nears Man City deal

Jack Grealish is getting closer to a move to Manchester City with reports claiming that the Aston Villa star has agreed to personal terms with the Etihad side.

Football Insider writes that City have tabled a large contract offer for the 25-year-old who has been a standout performer since returning to England's top flight with the Villains.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, La Liga, MLS, FA Cup and more

And while the England international is reportedly keen on a move that would see him work under Pep Guardiola, the report claims that the player will not force the move to avoid tarnishing the relationship with the club that he first joined in 2001.

Grealish was rumoured to be close to agreeing on a new contract with Aston Villa recently, but it now looks as though Manchester City's presence could see him wait to see if a deal can be struck between the two sides.

The attacker contributed to 12 goals in 13 starts from the left-wing last season, while also registering three assists when playing centrally.

Jack Grealish is getting close to a desired move to Manchester City. Marvin Ibo Guengoer/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain will allow Rafinha to leave after confirming the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum. Calciomercato writes that the Ligue 1 club are ready to transfer a number of players after an active spree this summer and Serie A could be a realistic landing spot for the 28-year-old midfielder Rafinha. The Brazilian player featured 26 times in all competitions for PSG last season.

- Denis Zakaria is attracting interest from Italy with Juventus keen on adding the defensive midfielder to their ranks. Calciomercato says that the player wants to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this season, and with just one year left on his contract, the Bundesliga club could be forced to transfer him to avoid him becoming a free agent next summer. The Switzerland international featured 25 times in the league last season, helping Gladbach to a place in the top four.

- Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma are both interested in landing Sardar Azmoun. The Iranian striker is currently at Zenit St. Petersburg and has been capturing the attention of clubs from across Europe after scoring 19 goals in 24 league appearances last season. The report says that while Jose Mourinho sees the 26-year-old as an important target this summer, the Roma manager may need to move quickly with Bayer Leverkusen already preparing a bid in the region of €18 million.

- Patrick van Aanholt is ready to swap the Premier League for Turkey after agreeing to terms with Galatasaray. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that the left-back will have his medical with the club next week. The 30-year-old became a free agent this summer, ending a four-year spell with Crystal Palace.

- Goran Pandev is set to remain a professional for another year with contract talks progressing with Genoa over the last few days. Fabrizio Romano says that the Serie A club have finalised their offer for the North Macedonia star that will see the striker sign until the summer of 2022. Despite being set to celebrate his 38th birthday next Tuesday, it looks as though Pandev will be playing top-flight football this season.

- PSG sporting director Leonardo is keen to tempt Moise Kean back to the Parc des Princes this summer. Le 10 Sport writes that the French club have the Italian forward high on their priority list after a successful loan spell saw him score 13 goals while on loan from Everton last season. Juventus are reported to be competing with the Ligue 1 club for the player's services.