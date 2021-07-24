Mark Ogden explains what it will take for Manchester City to acquire Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. (1:12)

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: City willing to wait for Kane's decision

The Harry Kane saga could go down to the wire with reports claiming that Manchester City are optimistic of getting a deal over the line to bring in the Tottenham Hotspur star.

The Mirror writes that Pep Guardiola's side are prepared to wait until the end of the transfer window on August 31, with the hope that Kane's desire to leave will prove significant in Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's decision.

The 27-year-old previously said that he wanted a new challenge, but the response of Levy so far has been that Kane is not available.

City are prepared to pay £100 million for the England international and could also include players in a swap deal to help reach an agreement with Spurs.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Antoine Griezmann's future could be more clear with reports suggesting that the France international has told Barcelona he would like to join Juventus. That's according to Calciomercato, who say that the Serie A club have already contacted the 30-year-old over a potential move. The Blaugrana have been active in looking to offload Griezmann this summer as the club try to make space on the wage bill for the renewal of Lionel Messi's contract.

- AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho could target Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi as a replacement for Edin Dzeko, writes Calciomercato. The report says that the striker is at the top of Roma's shortlist as the club continue to search the market for a frontman. The 28-year-old scored 12 goals in 24 appearances last season while also managing to register three assists across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

- The Daily Star reports that Manchester United are keen to move on from Anthony Martial after completing the signing of Jadon Sancho. The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side seek a £50m transfer fee for the French forward who currently earns £250,000 per week. Spurs are interested in the 25-year-old, but it's unclear whether Nuno Espirito Santo's side would be willing to match the valuation.

- Timo Werner could be set for a move back to the Bundesliga with reports that there is concrete interest from Bayern Munich. Football Insider writes that Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is a fan of the 25-year-old and that Chelsea would be open to the transfer of the ex-RB Leipzig man who didn't make the impact that was expected of him last season, registering just six goals in the Premier League from 35 appearances.

- Northampton Town's Caleb Chukwuemeka is attracting more interest from clubs around Europe with Spurs this time interested in a move for the prospect. Football Insider writes that the Premier League club are planning a swap deal that would see the 19-year-old move to North London. The teenager made 28 appearances after breaking into the first team last season.

- Fichajes journalist Ekrem Konur says Celtic have made an approach for Antwerp's Aurelio Buta. The offer is reported to be €2.5m, which is €1m shy of the Belgian club's valuation. The right-sided player is believed to be a high priority for new manager Ange Postecoglou who took over at Celtic Park this summer.