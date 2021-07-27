Transfer Talk: Manchester City, Aston Villa far apart on Jack Grealish move

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City, Villa at odds over Grealish move

Manchester City are set to make a £75 million move for Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, but his club will hold out for £100m, as has been reported by The Daily Mail.

City's offer will include add-ons, but Villa want their star man to stay, and it is suggested that City will need to increase their bid by £25m for the Premier League side to consider it.

Villa will also offer the midfielder £150,000-per-week in an attempt to convince him to stay put.

Villa's reservations have not put City off at all, though, as Guardiola is hoping that a deal for the 25-year-old will be completed quickly.

There have been previous reports of a £100m buyout clause being included in the contract that Grealish signed in September, but regardless, that seems to be the figure City will need to hit.

It is also suggested within the report that the reigning Premier League champions are also still looking at Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who could cost as much as £150m.

City have already made £50m from offloading fringe players, which is added to the £45m made on Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich last term, while Bernardo Silva could also depart to help make the funds available.

PAPER GOSSIP

- According to Eurosport, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could wait until 2022 to decide his future. The Frenchman's current contract comes to an end at that time, and despite Paris Saint-Germain making the Red Devils an offer that should come in at around £45m, Pogba wants to keep his options open for now. This is partly due to the 28-year-old's dream of playing for Real Madrid, as he knows committing to another club could dent his chances of ever joining Los Blancos.

- Internazionale are in talks with Cagliari regarding a loan move for Nahitan Nandez, reports Calciomercato. Cagliari want it to be a €5m loan, but Inter want to get the 24-year-old for free with a right to make the move permanent. Cagliari are asking for a good price on Martin Satriano if Nandez initially joins Inter for free, but they have so far responded by offering a large portion of the fee if Nandez joins them permanently and moves on again.

- Jose Mourinho has left the door open for Alessandro Florenzi to return to AS Roma, having spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, but the right-back wants to leave, reports Calciomercato. The report says Floremzi has grievances with the club that motivate his departure hopes, even with Paulo Fonseca having left. Atalanta and Sevilla have both showing interest, but there is nobody coming forward to sign the 30-year-old at the moment.

- Fiorentina are on the lookout for a centre-midfielder and Corriere dello Sport have listed the trio that they have their eyes on, naming: Inter's Stefano Sensi, Arsenal's Lucas Torreira and Cologne's Ellyes Skhiri.

- Nemanja Radonjic wants to return to Hertha Berlin, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Marseille man spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga outfit, and talks are ongoing between the two clubs to reach an agreement.