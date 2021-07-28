Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal eye Maddison, keep Odegaard on radar

Arsenal may have given Emile Smith Rowe the No. 10 shirt, but Sky Sports have suggested that the Gunners have an interest in Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

However, the Foxes are far from keen to let one of their talismanic figures leave the King Power Stadium, so it will take an offer of over £70 million for them to even consider letting the 24-year-old depart.

Another factor that makes things difficult for Arsenal is that Leicester are under no pressure to move on from Maddison, as he has a contract that runs until 2024.

This is perhaps why Arsenal are still keeping an eye out for Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid.

There have been suggestions in Spain that Los Blancos are willing to let the Norwegian leave as they continue looking to raise funds, especially as the midfielder's deal runs until 2023, meaning this could be a more viable move.

Due to the fees that would be involved for either player, it is understood that Arsenal may need also transfer players before making a move for Maddison.

- AC Milan are hoping to sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech on loan with a right to make the deal permanent, according to Calciomercato. The two clubs have a good relationship, with Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud both having move to the Serie A side, but it is stated that the London club are currently only considering a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to sign the Morocco international. Milan could offer over €25m if they are able to sign the 28-year-old on loan first.

- Fabrizio Romano has stated that Dejan Joveljic will join the LA Galaxy from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 21-year-old will sign a deal to stay with the MLS side for four-and-a-half seasons with the final paperwork set to be signed. The Serbia youngster played last season on loan at Austrian club Wolfsberger, bagging 18 league goals.

- Napoli are on the lookout for a midfield option, due to Diego Demme's lengthy injury, reports Calciomercato. One option is Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, who is at the top of their priority list, as they work on a loan with a right to permanently sign the man valued at €20m. They're also looking at Sander Berge, whose transfer price could be cheaper after Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League.

- Manchester City and Hellas Verona are in advanced talks for Ivan Ilic to permanently make the move to the Italian side after the player spent last season on loan there, reports Matteo Moretto. The fee is set to be around €8m, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Verona have also asked Bayern Munich if they can bring in Joshua Zirkzee on loan.

- Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are both monitoring Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini, as has been reported by the Daily Mail. They're not alone though, as AS Monaco and unnamed Spanish outfits are also considering the 24-year-old who has previously been linked with Everton and Southampton.