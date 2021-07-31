Craig Burley says he wouldn't be shocked if Jack Grealish didn't play right away for Man City if he joined. (1:09)

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Silva seeks City exit if Grealish signs

Manchester City are hoping to complete a move for Jack Grealish in the coming weeks, which means Bernardo Silva may seek a move away from club, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old Silva has been at the Etihad side since 2017, joining from AS Monaco for £45 million. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both said to be interested in the versatile midfielder, should he desire to leave England.

Sources have told ESPN that City have made a £100m move for Aston Villa star Grealish. City also still have an interest Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, but would be required to move on one or two first-team players to raise funds for both deals. And it is reported Silva could be one of those to move on.

Silva has made over 130 league appearances for City and has been involved in three Premier League title wins, an FA Cup and four League Cups -- playing in central midfield and out wide.

He played 45 times in all competitions last season, finely balanced between cup outings and league fixtures, involved in 14 goals.

Bernardo Silva could leave Man City if Jack Grealish is signed. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

10.17 BST: Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a contract extension to stay with Liverpool through the 2024-25 season, and the Daily Mirror reports that six other stars could follow suit in the coming weeks. Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have all moved into the final two years of their deals, so arranging extensions is a priority. Liverpool will also look to offer improved terms to Alisson and Andrew Robertson, even though their contracts don't expire until 2024.

09.30 BST: Wolves winger Adama Traore has been linked with a move away from Molineux in recent months, and Duncan Castles has told the Transfer Window podcast that Leeds United are the latest club to make their move, with a £30m transfer bid. The 25-year-old, who started his career at Barcelona, made his full debut for Spain against Portugal in October and was in his country's squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Amid the speculation on Grealish, Aston Villa have agreed to personal terms for Leon Bailey, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old Jamaica international has been linked with a move to Villa Park and has a transfer value around £30m, but Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly holding out for closer to £35m. Bailey had season-best figures for Leverkusen last year, scoring 15 goals and assisting in 11.

- Lyon are close to signing goalkeeper Andre Onana from Ajax, according to AS. The 25-year-old only has a year left on his current deal and is looking for a move away in the next phase of his career. Ajax were reportedly holding out for just over €10m, whilst the Ligue 1 side barely passed €5m initially. However, there has been a breakthrough between the two clubs, with their valuations getting closer to a move that works for both.

- Arsenal are open to allowing Hector Bellerin to leave on loan, despite previous attempts to arrange a permanent move, according to Calciomercato. Inter Milan, who recently moved on right-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, are looking for a replacement, with Bellerin linked. The 26-year-old is not the only player of interest to fill that position though, with Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari also on Inter's radar.

- Arsenal and Ajax are interested in Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, according to The Sun. The 27-year-old impressed at Euro 2020 for Austria as their first-choice goalkeeper, but Watford are keen to keep hold of him. Arsenal have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to challenge Bernd Leno after Mat Ryan's short-term loan ended. As for Ajax, they are planning for life without Onana, who only has a year left on his deal.

- Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt are eyeing a move for Jens Hauge, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 21-year-old joined AC Milan in October 2020 but the winger is likely to leave. Milan are hoping to hold out for €12-13m whilst both Bundesliga clubs have offered €7-8m so far.