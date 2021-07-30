Craig Burley says he wouldn't be shocked if Jack Grealish didn't play right away for Man City if he joined. (1:09)

Euro 2020 and the Copa America are over and the summer transfer window is open, leaving Europe's biggest clubs clear to make a splash in the market. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Silva seeks City exit if Grealish signs

Amid links that Manchester City are looking to sign Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva may seek a move away from club, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old Silva has been at the Etihad side since 2017, joining from AS Monaco for £45 million. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are both said to be interested in the versatile midfielder should he desire to leave England.

The link comes with sources telling ESPN that Pep Guardiola's side have made a £100m move for Aston Villa star Grealish. City also still have an interest Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane but would be required to move on one or two first-team players to raise funds. It is believed Silva could be one of those to move on.

Silva has made over 130 league appearances for City and has been involved in three Premier League title wins, an FA Cup and four League Cups -- playing anywhere from central midfield to on the wings.

However, he only played 45 times in all competitions last season, finely balanced between cup outings and league fixtures. He was involved in 14 goals over those 45 appearances and has been linked with moves away before.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Amid the speculation on Grealish, Aston Villa have agreed to personal terms for Leon Bailey, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old Jamaica man has been linked with a move to Villa Park this summer for roughly £30m, but Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly holding out for closer to £35m for the winger. Bailey had season best-figures for Leverkusen last year, scoring 15 goals and assisting in 11 and would represent another signing to revamp the Villa front line.

- Lyon are close to signing goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to AS, with the club closing in on an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam for his services. The 25-year-old only has a year left on his current deal and is looking for a move away in the next phase of his career. Ajax were reportedly holding out for just over €10m, whilst the Ligue 1 side barely passed €5m initially. However, there has been a breakthrough between the two clubs, with their valuations getting closer to a move that works for both.

- Arsenal are open to moving on Hector Bellerin on loan, despite previous attempts to let him leave permanently, according to Calciomercato. Internazionale, who recently moved on right-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, are looking for a replacement with Bellerin being discussed to join the San Siro side. The 26-year-old is not the only player of interest to fill that position though, with Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari also on Inter's radar.

- Arsenal and Ajax are interested in Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, according to the Sun. The 27-year-old impressed at Euro 2020 for Austria as their first choice goalkeeper, but Watford are keen to keep hold of him this summer despite interest. Arsenal have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper to challenge Bernd Leno after Mat Ryan left for Real Sociedad. As for Ajax, they are planning for life without the aforementioned Onana, who only has a year left on his deal.

- Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt are eyeing a move for Jens Hauge this summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 21-year-old joined AC Milan back in October 2020 but the winger is looking likely to leave the Serie A side. Milan are hoping to hold out for €12-13m whilst both Bundesliga clubs have offered €7-8m so far.