The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Mbappe, Ronaldo transfer futures intertwined

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Serie A could be coming to an end with reports that the 36-year-old wants to leave Juventus before the end of the transfer window.

AS writes that the Portugal star wants the move to be completed as soon as possible, and has already eyed two potential destinations.

Any deal for the Serie A star hinges on the future of Kylian Mbappe, with Ronaldo confident that Paris Saint-Germain would see him as the first-choice replacement if Real Madrid acquires the services of the 22-year-old.

But if the France international stays in Paris, the Juventus star wishes to join up with former manager Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital with Los Blancos.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remained in strong form last season, scoring 29 times in 31 league starts.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The injury to Alex Telles has done nothing to dissuade left-back Brandon Williams from his intention of leaving on loan to get regular first-team experience. The Manchester Evening News writes that the 20-year-old Manchester United star wishes to be sent on a season-long loan after only starting five games last campaign, as cover for both Luke Shaw and Telles. The defender is capable of playing on both sides of defence and has impressed in a handful of outings since breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

- Fabrizio Romano says that Spurs are just one step away from landing Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. The North London club have been linked with the 23-year-old recently and it now looks as though their bid of around £50 million will be accepted. The Italian journalist also says that Atalanta have identified their replacement in Romero, with the club targeting Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

- Joe Hart's future has been confirmed with Celtic agreeing on a deal with the former England international. Fabrizio Romano says the 34-year-old will head to Scotland on a deal worth £15k per week, with the club set to make the announcement later in the week. The goalkeeper spent last season with Tottenham Hotspur, but only made two FA Cup appearances against Wycombe Wanderers and Marine.

- PSG are one of the clubs interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Le 10 Sport. The Serie A star has been on the radar of a number of teams across Europe with the Naples side failing to qualify for the Champions League last season. Sporting director Leonardo is reportedly keen on the 30-year-old who would join Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes if the Ligue 1 runners-up can strike a deal with Napoli.

- Gianluca Di Marzio writes that Internazionale have rejected an approach from Chelsea for star striker Romelu Lukaku. The deal, which reportedly included €100m plus Marcos Alonso was turned down with the Serie A champions keen on keeping hold of their hitman that scored 24 goals in 36 league appearances last season. The 28-year-old recently said that he intends to stay at Inter, and it looks as though that stance has not changed despite serious interest from Thomas Tuchel's side.