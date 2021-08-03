The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Chelsea make new bid for Inter's Lukaku

Chelsea look set to make another approach for Internazionale hitman Romelu Lukaku, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Premier League side are preparing a bid of around €130 million to get a deal over the line.

Thomas Tuchel's side have made their intentions for the Belgium star clear after reportedly offering €100m plus Marcus Alonso on Monday, but after the Serie A side quickly rebuffed Chelsea's offer, it now looks as though the saga is far from over.

And a deal doesn't look impossible. Despite Lukaku stating that he is happy in Italy, Repubblica writes that Inter would listen to offers of around €150m.

The 28-year-old contributed to 37 goals in 39 games for the Nerazurri last season, which has seen him propelled to the top of Chelsea's shortlist since talks over a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland have appeared to show no signs of progress.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Martin Odegaard is once again linked with a move to Arsenal with reports that Carlo Ancelotti would be willing to let the attacking midfielder go. The Mirror writes that Real Madrid would demand a buyback clause in any potential deal despite a U-Turn on the status of the 22-year-old. Odegaard featured 14 times in the Premier League while on loan with the Gunners last season, scoring one goal.

- Highly-rated Dutch star Joshua Zirkzee is set for a loan move to Anderlecht. Fabrizio Romano says that the medical has been completed and that the deal includes no obligation to buy. The Bayern Munich forward made a handful of loan appearances with Parma last season, but failed to score when coming off from the bench.

- Rangers and Celtic are set to battle it out for Bright Osayi-Samuel with reports in Turkey suggesting the 23-year-old would be allowed to leave Fenerbahce. Fanatik claims that the former Queens Park Rangers winger did not live up to expectations since making the switch to the Turkish Super Lig and that a fee of around €3 million would be the starting point to allow negotiations to take place.

- AC Milan are interested in another Real Madrid star, according to Calciomercato. Dani Ceballos is on the radar of the Italian Serie A club with the Spanish side reportedly prepared to be willing to deal, but the current valuation of €40m is proving to be a stumbling block for Milan. The 24-year-old midfielder spent last season at Premier League club Arsenal, registering three assists from 25 appearances.

- Inter have delved back into the transfer market with an agreement close for Mateus Cecchini. A deal is expected to be announced soon with Calciomercato writing that the Italian Serie A side looks to develop the 18-year-old for the future, initially making him available as a loan option to garner more first-team experience. The prospect spent last season on loan at Serie B side Entella, deputising against Pisa.