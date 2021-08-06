The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City and PSG battle to sign Messi

The news that Lionel Messi has left Barcelona on a free transfer this summer has rocked world football, and it has inevitably got tongues wagging about where the Argentina superstar will go next.

Manchester City are now the 34-year-old's most likely destination, according to Marca, despite Pep Guardiola's team having just spent £100 million on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and their plans to bring in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for a similar amount.

Now, with Messi an option, it is suggested that City might turn their attention away from Kane and focus on reuniting former Barca boss Guardiola with Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Messi and have brought in some big-name signings this summer already with free transfers for Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum, alongside a €70m deal for Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi, while star striker Kylian Mbappe's contract (which expires in 2022) needs to be extended.

Sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens that PSG remain confident they would still be able to do a deal for Messi should he actually not return to Barcelona -- but are skeptical of that happening, believing the latest move to be a bluff intended to keep him at Camp Nou. Sources said that Messi's camp made contact with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo after Barca's announcement on Thursday.

Major League Soccer is also an option, with sources telling ESPN that City's offer back in August 2020 included a long-term contract that would see him move to partner club New York City FC after three years in the Premier League.

For now, it appears Messi intends on staying at the top level in Europe for a few more years before heading across the Atlantic. But he will have his pick of options, and could yet perform another U-turn to sign his new deal at Barcelona if the club can find a way to work out the finances with LaLiga.

LIVE BLOG

09.21 BST: Tottenham Hotspur are expected to confirm the €55m signing of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero within the next 48 hours, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The 23-year-old underwent the final part of his medical on Thursday and assuming no complications, he is then expected to fly to London to finalise the paperwork.

Spurs have agreed a deal believed to worth €50m with €5m in add-ons in a transfer that will rank as the second most expensive in the club's history after Tanguy Ndombele's €60m ($71m) arrival from Lyon in July 2019.

08.45 BST: ICYMI - Manchester City have announced the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, breaking the British transfer record in a £100m deal, the club said on Thursday.

Grealish leaves his boyhood club Villa having made 213 appearances and scored 32 goals since making his senior debut in 2014. It will be the second time City have held the British transfer record, after the £32.5m arrival of Robinho from Real Madrid in 2008.

Speaking to City TV, Grealish said: "There's obviously a lot of reasons why I decided to come here, obviously the manager has been a massive factor in that. Playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn't really turn down. Competing for major trophies is something that I wanted to do, and it was something that, in the end, I couldn't turn down."

08.30 BST: Only one place to start... Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona. But why?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has always said he was "confident" of reaching a new contract agreement for Messi to stay at the club and that the key was building a sporting project that would guarantee him success on the pitch.

However, sources have told ESPN that Messi has been left unconvinced by the work done in the transfer market this summer, with another adding that there was also disagreement over the breakdown of the commission payments involved in the proposed new contract

PAPER GOSSIP (By Danny Lewis)

- There is still a chance that Bayern Munich could sign RB Leipzig talisman Marcel Sabitzer, as has been reported by Kicker. The midfielder's contract ends in the summer of 2022, which means Leipzig will need to offload the Austria international now or risk losing him for free, as he has already turned down an extension. Even so, there haven't been any serious talks with the Bundesliga champions yet.

- Juventus are showing an interest in reuniting with Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic and, according to Calciomercato, the feeling is mutual as the Bosnia & Herzegovina international has his heart set on a return to Turin. Juventus are working on a deal that could be a loan or permanent one at this stage.

- New England Revolution have made a deal in principle with Club Brugge for winger Tajon Buchanan to join the Belgian outfit for around US$7m, reports Tom Bogert. This deal would include the 22-year-old being loaned back to New England. It's not yet completed with personal terms still to be agreed, while two Bundesliga clubs remain in the race.

- Napoli are hoping to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Serie A outfit are hoping for a loan deal with a right to make it permanent, but the Blades want an immediate deal worth €15m. Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria and Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko are reportedly seen as alternatives.

- Crystal Palace have made some exciting signings this summer, and Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong could be added to their list of acquisitions, reports the Daily Mail. It is suggested that the Eagles are ahead of Norwich City and Southampton in the race to sign the 24-year-old.