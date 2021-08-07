Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City are interested in signing Harry Kane if Tottenham are willing to negotiate. (0:50)

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City's Bernardo Silva could be headed to Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already admitted that Bernardo Silva could leave the Etihad this summer. This has come with City looking to spend big, as they have already signed Jack Grealish for £100 million from Aston Villa, while they've also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who now looks more likely to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun have now added to this, claiming Silva is set to have showdown talks with the aim of pushing through a cheap move to Barcelona. The 26-year-old is keen to play in LaLiga, and his agent Jorge Mendes is already trying to negotiate a move to the Catalan giants, despite their financial woes, with Silva deemed surplus to requirements by Guardiola.

City won't listen to any offers below £45m -- a sum that Barcelona will be unlikely to pay due to their financial difficulties. With his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, Silva will plead with Guardiola to let him join Barcelona, with the report suggesting they could have enough funds for a cheap deal following Messi's departure.

It seems pretty clear that Silva's stay in Manchester is coming to an end after four years, but questions remain over whether the former Monaco man will be able to move to his favoured destination.

09.55 BST: Calciomercato reports that Chelsea will offer £50m plus striker Timo Werner to land Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt, 21, is viewed as the successor to veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, though sources have told ESPN that Chelsea are in talks over a €70m move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Juventus would reportedly prefer a swap deal including midfielder Jorginho, but may not want to let De Ligt leave at all just a few years after his €75m move from Ajax.

09.23 BST: Vissel Kobe have announced the signing of former Japan international Yoshinori Muto after the striker was released by Newcastle United.

Muto's contract with the English club was cancelled by mutual consent during the week with one year remaining after a disappointing three-year spell.

The 29-year-old returns to Japan following six seasons in Europe after leaving the J-League in 2015 to sign for German side Mainz from FC Tokyo.

Muto joins a Kobe side that features former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta and who are currently in third in the standings.

09.00 BST: Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Lionel Messi a three-year contract to move to the French capital, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens, and feel a deal is close after positive initial talks with Messi's representatives.

Earlier on Friday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that signing the 34-year-old "was a possibility," and sources said that further negotiations with Messi's father and agent, Jorge, are planned for Monday, or possibly sooner.

The deal could have an impact on the futures of PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Sources told ESPN that PSG reached out to Messi on Thursday following the unexpected announcement from Barca that he would not be signing a new deal with them. PSG sporting director Leonardo and chairman Nasser al Khelaifi are heavily involved in the discussions with Messi, having been in contact with his father, Jorge, for some time.

play 1:43 Juls: PSG's dream of landing Messi is becoming a reality Julien Laurens explains the likelihood Lionel Messi joins PSG after the announcement he's leaving Barcelona.

PAPER GOSSIP (By Danny Lewis)

- Real Madrid are awaiting a call from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. Los Blancos are prepared in case they need to move quickly, especially if Messi joins the Parisians after leaving Barcelona. They're currently focusing on offloading players and will only make a €150m move for Mbappe if they feel it will be successful.

- Internazionale are negotiating with Chelsea regarding a move for Romelu Lukaku, but they are not willing to accept Davide Zappacosta or Marcos Alonso as part of any deal, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A champions are said to want between €115m and €120m as they look for a right-wing-back and two strikers. PSV Eindhoven's Denzel Dumfries is their favoured option for the right flank, while the forwards they're considering are Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, Lazio's Joaquin Correa, Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca and Roma's Edin Dzeko.

- West Ham United are looking to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, but L'Equipe states that the Hammers have reignited their interest in Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car. Their initial offer is €14m potentially rising to €17m, but the Ligue 1 outfit want a sum of around €20m.

- AC Milan are showing an interest in signing River Plate's Julian Alvarez, as has been reported by Calciomercato. Scouts have been looking at the 21-year-old forward for some time, and they seemingly like what they see. The two clubs have opened negotiations, but Alvarez has a release clause worth €25m, while he is also on the radar of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa.

- Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe on loan, as they're most likely to give him regular game time, reports Football Insider. Villa are also interested, says the report, and willing to pay the multimillion-pound loan fee, although Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa could stand in the 23-year-old's way.