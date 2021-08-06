Transfer Talk: Bernardo Silva desperate for Barcelona move after Man City exit

Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City are interested in signing Harry Kane if Tottenham are willing to negotiate. (0:50)

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City's Silva could be headed to Barca

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already admitted that Bernardo Silva could leave the Etihad.

This has come with City looking to spend big, as they have already signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, while they've also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who now looks more likely to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun have now added to this, claiming that the Portugal midfielder is set to have showdown talks with the aim of pushing through a cheap move to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old is keen to play in La Liga and Jorge Mendes is already trying to negotiate a move to the Catalan giants, with Silva deemed surplus to requirements by Guardiola.

City won't listen to any offers below £45 million -- a sum that Barcelona will be unlikely to pay due to their financial difficulties.

With his heart set on a move to Camp Nou, Silva will plead with Guardiola to let him join Barcelona, with the report suggesting they could have enough funds for a cheap deal following Messi's departure.

It seems pretty clear that Silva's stay in Manchester is coming to an end after four years, but questions remain over whether the former Monaco man will be able to move to his favoured destination.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are awaiting a call from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. Los Blancos are prepared in case they need to move quickly, especially if Messi joins the Parisians after leaving Barcelona. They're currently focusing on offloading players and will only make a move for Mbappe if they feel it will be successful.

- Internazionale are negotiating with Chelsea regarding a move for Romelu Lukaku, but they are not willing to accept Davide Zappacosta or Marcos Alonso as part of any deal, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A champions are said to want between €115m and €120m as they look for a right-wing-back and two strikers. PSV Eindhoven's Denzel Dumfries is their favoured option for the right flank, while the forwards they're considering are Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, Lazio's Joaquin Correa, Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca and Roma's Edin Dzeko.

- West Ham United are looking to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, but L'Equipe are stating that the Hammers have reignited their interest in Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car. Their initial offer is €14m potentially rising to €17m, but the Ligue 1 outfit want a sum of around €20m.

- AC Milan are showing an interest in signing River Plate's Julian Alvarez, as has been reported by Calciomercato. Scouts have been looking at the 21-year-old for some time and they seemingly like what they see. The two clubs have opened negotiations, but Alvarez has a release clause worth €25m, while he is also on the radar of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa.

- Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe on loan, as they're most likely to give him regular game time, reports Football Insider. Villa are also interested, says the report, and willing to pay the multi-million-pound loan fee, although Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa could stand in the 23-year-old's way.