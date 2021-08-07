Transfer Talk: Inter could replace Lukaku with Roma's Dzeko, Atalanta's Zapata

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Inter to replace Lukaku with Zapata, Dzeko

Internazionale are about to be very busy in the transfer market as they look to replace Romelu Lukaku with not one but two strikers, according to Calciomercato.

Sources have told ESPN that Lukaku is close to agreeing an eye-watering €115 million move to previous club Chelsea, which leaves Inter boss Simeone Inzaghi with the unenviable task of filling the Belgian's boots with an able replacement or two.

Inter are looking AS Roma's Edin Dezko and Atalanta's Duvan Zapata as their top targets, with Luka Jovic's name also linked with a move to the San Siro.

Zapata appears to be the top priority, and the Colombian 30-year-old could cost Inter in the region of €40 million.

Dzeko has been a long-time target of Inter's and it would appear as though the Bosnia international is keen for the move, with Roma officials also considering a possible departure.

Roma, though, are keen to find a replacement first before they entertain the thought of losing their top striker to a rival.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah to help them find the net on a more regular basis this season, reports the Sun. Seagulls boss Graham Potter has identified the 22-year-old striker as his main target as he looks to add more firepower to his squad. Brighton would need to part with around £20m to land a player who has found first-team opportunities hard to come by in North London. Nketiah scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Gunners last season.

- Atalanta will meet with Chelsea officials in the next two days in an attempt to sign Tammy Abraham, says Fabrizio Romano. The Italian club have made the 23-year-old striker their main target this summer and are prepared to part with around €40m to get their man. Atalanta could be looking for a replacement for the aforementioned Zapata, if the striker joins Inter. Arsenal and West Ham United are also interested in signing Abraham.

- Arsenal are looking to strengthen in the goalkeeping department and the Neto. Despite the impending departure of Lionel Messi, Barcelona still appear to be in a financial hole, and so the departure of 32-year-old Neto would help provide further assistance for the Catalan giants. Arsenal are currently heading into the new season with Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson in the goalkeeping department, but the Londoners are keen to replace the Iceland goalkeeper as the No. 2.

- The Gunners are also hopeful of landing right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. That's according to the Sun, which believes Arsenal have made contact with the Spanish club about a deal for the 31-year-old. Atletico are demanding £34m for the England international, who has two years left to run on his contract. Current Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is set to leave and so Mikel Arteta sees Trippier as the perfect replacement. Manchester United have also expressed an interest, but have so far only been willing to offer £20m for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

- Norway winger Jens Petter-Hauge is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt from AC Milan, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old is due to leave the Rossoneri on Sunday and will carry out his medical a day later. The deal is expected to be a loan move, with an option for the Germans to make the move permanent for a fee of around €12m. Milan had rejected an earlier offer of around €7-8m, but now it would appear as though Petter-Hauge is set for pastures new, just one year after moving to Milan.