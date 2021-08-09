Transfer Talk: Lyon readying move for Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Lyon approach Liverpool for Shaqiri

Lyon are believed to have approached Liverpool for out-of-favour attacker Xherdan Shaqiri.

That's according to L'Equipe which believes Liverpool are hoping to recoup around £12.75 million in order to let the Switzerland international leave Anfield for pastures new.

Shaqiri has admitted he is seeking a move away from the club given that he finds himself way down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp, and he wasn't involved in the Reds' preseason friendly win against Osasuna on Monday night.

Shaqiri is contracted to the Mersysiders until 2023, but Lyon boss Peter Bosz is a big fan of the mercurial left-footer, and the Ligue 1 outfit is believed to have made an undisclosed offer.

Shaqiri's wages could be a stumbling block for the Lyon, though, and if that's the case expect Napoli, Sevilla, Lazio and Villarreal, who are all monitoring the situation, to step forward.

The 29-year-old scored three times for Switzerland during Euro 2020, but had just one goal in 22 games for Liverpool last season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both keen to sign Bordeaux's 21-year-old midfielder Yacine Adli, according to FootMercato's Santi Aouna. The two clubs are both said to be preparing a bid, though AC Milan have already offered £10m for the French attacking midfielder. Bordeaux are keen to receive a higher fee, though, and so they're interested in listening to what both Spurs and Arsenal are prepared to say. Lille are also interested in Adli as they consider replacements for Renato Sanches should he leave the club.

- Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is considering his future in North London, according to The Athletic. They believe that the 24-year-old Frenchman will spend August considering his options after having been left out of the Spurs side that faced Arsenal at the weekend. Ndombele has struggled to reach peak form since joining Spurs in 2019 and though his existing deal runs out in 2025, he could be set for an exit 12 months after he was first linked with a move away from the Londoners.

- Paris Saint-Germain may have to balance the books if they're to complete the signing of striker Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and to do that they will have to consider losing players such as Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Idrissa Gueye and Rafinha. That's also from The Athletic, which reports Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera are in danger of heading for the exit door at the Parc des Princes. If Messi signs a two-year deal, as has been reported, boss Mauricio Pochettino will have to streamline his playing squad.

- Spanish outlet AS believes PSG's need to comply with FFP requirements following the impending arrival of Messi could also see Real Madrid benefit in their chase for 22-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe. The France forward is reluctant to sign an extension to his existing contract, and with Neymar having recently penned a new deal, combined with Messi's arrival, it seems Mbappe has little room to negotiate with the PSG board. Madrid have so far been quiet in the transfer window, and it could be that they're waiting to see how the Messi saga plays out before they make their move for long-term target Mbappe.

- AC Milan are getting closer to signing right-back Alessandro Florenzi from Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano. As a loan move for Diogo Dalot looks close to collapse, with no agreement reached between Milan and Manchester United on a loan fee, a deal for Florenzi would appear to be closer to completion. Negotiations are at the final stages, says Romano, and the Rossoneri hope to seal the 30-year-old on loan with an option to buy.