The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Madrid eye Chelsea target Kounde

Real Madrid are eyeing either Chelsea target Jules Kounde or Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who say that the two centre-backs are top of the shortlist at the Bernabeu.

Kounde, 22, has impressed in LaLiga last season with Sevilla FC, which has drawn the attention of top clubs. Sources told ESPN in July that Chelsea and Sevilla have entered talks regarding Kounde that would send the French defender to Stamford Bridge this summer. Sources added that the deal could be worth around €70 million -- €10m less than Kounde's buyout clause.

Chelsea are considering including Kurt Zouma in the deal, according to ESPN sources, to lower the transfer fee, but the Premier League side are yet to set a value on the Kounde.

Real Madrid are also eyeing Torres, 24, who has impressed for both Villarreal and Spain in the past year and is said to have a €65m release clause if he is to leave his boyhood club. The centre-back featured heavily for his club in a Europa League-winning campaign under Unai Emery and had been linked with a move to Manchester United before they signed Varane.

Real Madrid let Varane, 28, leave the club for United due to a dwindling contract and a desire to not lose him on a free transfer. However, this has left them short at the back due to the loss of club captain Sergio Ramos, who also left this summer to Paris Saint-Germain.

09.41 BST: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he understood striker Tammy Abraham's frustration over his lack of playing time last season and took some responsibility for it, as speculation grows over the England international's future at the Premier League club.

Abraham has been linked with a move to Serie A club AS Roma, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. The 23-year-old ended last season as Chelsea's joint-top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions but found himself marginalised at the London club since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the manager in January.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea are close to signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, a move which would further cut short Abraham's opportunities.

"I will not comment on the actual situations -- how far this is and if it's true and not true," Tuchel said before Wednesday's Super Cup match against Villarreal. "Tammy is right now in the squad. He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and maybe he has reason also not to be happy. Maybe it was also my fault not to push him, not to trust him on the same level I maybe trusted other players.

"I can absolutely understand that he wants more minutes. So the decision will be 'how do we plan, what are Tammy's plans, does he fight his way back into the team from the position where he ended last season or does he want to change club to have the chance of being a regular starter?'"

09.00 BST: Just in case you have emerged from a few days in the woods, with no access to communications from the outside world, the big transfer news from last night could hardly have been bigger: Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain's contract at Barcelona expired earlier this summer.

Messi has signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, with the option of extending for a further year. Sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens that Messi is expected to earn between €30-35m ($35-41m) net a year.

PSG will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CEST (5 a.m. ET) to formally introduce Messi. He arrived to the French capital on Tuesday via private plane and then completed his medical exam and visited Parc des Princes stadium.

Messi will wear No. 30 with PSG, which was his first number at Barcelona. Neymar, now reunited with his ex-Barca teammate, had offered the No. 10 but Messi refused. PSG asked for authorisation, as No. 30 is reserved for goalkeepers under league rules and was worn by Alexandre Letellier.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Arsenal are looking to hijack a move for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer. That is according to Tuttosport, who claim that the Gunners are hoping to add to their defensive ranks following the transfer of Ben White from Brighton already this transfer window. It is believed that Tomiyasu is valued at over €20m, which could include potential bonuses for the 22-year-old.

- Leicester City and Sevilla are set to battle it out for the signature of former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old is back with Schalke 04 but after the club was relegated to the 2. Bundesliga, they are keen to move the youngster on. He spent last season on loan, but Liverpool did not trigger the clause to sign him permanently, opening the door for other clubs.

- Everton are hoping to make a move for Antwerp right-back Aurelio Buta according to the Sun. New Toffees boss Rafa Benitez is said to be impressed with the 24-year-old, who has only one-year left on his contract. The Belgian side are said to be holding out for £3m for the player with Celtic making a £1m move for him already this window.

- Manchester United do not want to move striker Anthony Martial this summer despite reported interest from Italian giants Internazionale. The Daily Mail reports that the Nezazzuri view the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for the outgoing Romelu Lukaku, preparing a £50m offer that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to reject despite the forward's troubles in the past year.

- In the midst of a contract stalemate, Calciomercato reports that several Premier League clubs and Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are eyeing a possible free transfer in Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba. The 18-year-old is highly rated at the Nou Camp; however, negotiations have stalled for a new contract, with his current deal ending in 2022. Due to the breakdown in talks, the youngster hasn't been in the Barcelona squad so far, demoted to the youth squad, but it is believed he is willing to wait until next year to leave on a free.