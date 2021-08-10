The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Madrid eye Chelsea target Kounde

Real Madrid are eyeing either Chelsea target Jules Kounde or Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who say that the two centre-backs are top of the shortlist at the Bernabeu.

Kounde, 22, has impressed in LaLiga last season with Sevilla FC, which has drawn the attention of top clubs. Sources told ESPN in July that Chelsea and Sevilla have entered talks regarding Kounde that would send the French defender to Stamford Bridge this summer. Sources added that the deal could be worth around €70 million -- €10m less than Kounde's buyout clause.

Chelsea are considering including Kurt Zouma in the deal, according to ESPN sources, to lower the transfer fee but the Premier League side are yet to set a value on the Kounde.

Real Madrid are also eyeing Torres, 24, who has impressed for both Villarreal and Spain in the past year and is said to have a €65m release clause if he is to leave his boyhood club. The centre-back featured heavily for his club in a Europa League winning campaign under Unai Emery and had been linked with a move to Manchester United before they signed Varane.

Real Madrid let Varane, 28, leave the club for United due to a dwindling contract and a desire to not lose him on a free transfer. However, this has left them short at the back due to the loss of club captain Sergio Ramos, who also left this summer to Paris Saint-Germain.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are looking to hijack a move for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer. That is according to Tuttosport, who claim that the Gunners are hoping to add to their defensive ranks following the transfer of Ben White from Brighton already this transfer window. It is believed that Tomiyasu is valued at over €20m, which could include potential bonuses for the 22-year-old.

- Leicester City and Sevilla are set to battle it out for the signature of former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old is back with Schalke 04 but after the club was relegated to the 2.Bundesliga, they are keen to move the youngster on. He spent last season on loan but Liverpool did not trigger the clause to sign him permanently, opening the door for other clubs.

- Everton are hoping to make a move for Antwerp right-back Aurelio Buta according to the Sun. New Toffees boss Rafa Benitez is said to be impressed with the 24-year-old, who only has one-year left on his contract. The Belgian side are said to be holding out for £3m for the player with Celtic making a £1m move for him already this window.

- Manchester United do not want to move striker Anthony Martial this summer despite reported interest from Italian giants Internazionale. The Daily Mail reports that the Nezazzuri view the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for the outgoing Romelu Lukaku, preparing a £50m offer that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to reject despite the forward's troubles in the past year.

- In the midst of a contract stalemate, Calciomercato reports that several Premier League clubs and Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are eyeing a possible free transfer in Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba. The 18-year-old is highly rated at the Nou Camp, however negotiations have stalled for a new contract and with his current deal ending in 2022. Due to the breakdown in talks, the youngster hasn't been in the Barcelona squad so far, demoted to the youth squad but it is believed he is willing to wait until next year to leave on a free.