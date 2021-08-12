Transfer Talk: Arsenal see Lyon's Aouar as alternative to Real's Odegaard

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal want Aouar if Odegaard bid fails

Arsenal have turned their attention to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to The Sun.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, but it says in the report that their transfer targets may still shift.

Arsenal would prefer a permanent move for Martin Odegaard after reports surfaced saying that the Gunners no longer see James Maddison as a top target this summer. However, Aouar is seen as a late possibility on loan if they do fail in a bid for Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta is in search of a playmaker to bolster his midfield ranks following the departure of Joe Willock, who is currently Newcastle United-bound. While Odegaard is seen as target No. 1, Real Madrid's £40 million valuation could be problematic in bringing the 22-year-old back to London following last season's loan spell.

France international Aouar made his way through the academy at Lyon and saw his stock rise as he put on good performances in Ligue 1 and earned a France debut in October 2020. Last summer, the French club rejected an offer of £40m for the midfielder, but following their failure to claim Champions League football, it is believed only £25m would be enough for the youngster.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atletico Madrid are preparing a move for Lorenzo Insigne if he does not renew his contract with Napoli. That is according to AS, which reports that the Spanish club are interested in the winger, who only has a year left on his current deal. Napoli are yet to offer a new deal to the 30-year-old and it is also believed that any offer of €25m for the player would be accepted by the club as to not lose him on a free.

- Manchester United are set to offer wonderkid Amad Diallo out on loan this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 19-year-old joined the Old Trafford outfit in January for £37m from Atalanta, but has only made eight appearances so far in a United shirt. The youngster hasn't been involved in preseason with the first-team squad due to international appearances at the Olympics, representing Ivory Coast.

- Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to reject any offer made by Portuguese club Benfica for his services this summer. Mundo Deportivo reports that the France international is not interested in a move away from the Nou Camp despite a reported €10m offer for the 27-year-old. Umtiti has been regularly linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer as the club look to settle their well-known financial issues, starting with moving players on to free up wages.

- AS Roma are eyeing a move for Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old was recently left out of the Cottagers' Championship draw against Middlesbrough due to his desire to move on from the club. It is believed that Jose Mourinho is interested in adding him to the squad after they conclude a move for a striker, but they could face competition from Everton and Aston Villa.

- Lyon have joined AC Milan and Napoli in the race for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this window. A Calciomercato report says the player is in favour of a move to France, where he joined the Blues from in Monaco. Napoli and Milan are still interested in the player though, with the former having had the 26-year-old on loan last season.