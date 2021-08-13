The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Auba's Arsenal days numbered?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could yet leave Arsenal this summer, with reports claiming that the Gunners would consider offers for their star striker.

The Times writes that the club could offload their highest-earning player, with Mikel Arteta unsatisfied with the striker's scoring form.

The Gabon international has already missed a number of chances during pre-season, and after scoring just ten goals in 29 Premier League appearances during the last campaign, Arsenal are becoming concerned with the forward's return.

The 32-year-old currently earns a £250,000 base salary per week on a deal worth £13 million per year, making it difficult to find a potential suitor for the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Aubameyang didn't travel with the squad for the Gunners opening-day 2-0 defeat against Brentford due to illness.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his final days at Arsenal. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur could move ahead of West Ham United for the signature of Nikola Milenkovic with the North London side entering talks for the Fiorentina defender. That's according to Sky Sports, who claim that Spurs believe the 23-year-old would add versatility to their side with his ability to play both centrally or as a fullback. The Serbia star has just one year left on his deal which means Fiorentina may be forced to offload him to avoid losing their player on a free transfer.

- Michy Batshuayi could be set to swap the Premier League for Turkey with Besiktas keen to land the forward. Fabrizio Romano writes that the Turkish Super Lig side have already entered talks for the star who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, scoring just two goals in the league.

- Calciomercato reports that Internazionale see Joaquin Correa as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Italian Serie A club are keen to further strengthen their side after losing two key players this summer, and talks are reported to have started with Lazio. A fee of around €40m is rumoured to be required to acquire the forward who contributed to 11 goals in 25 starts last season.

- Juventus are looking to make an approach to Manuel Locatelli, which would see the Italian midfielder join the Old Lady on an initial loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent. Le 10 Sport writes that the future fee would be €35m for the Sassuolo star who Juventus have prioritised this summer. The 23-year-old has been attracting interest from around Europe since his performances at Euro 2020 caught the eye of football's elite clubs.

- Arsenal's interest in Aaron Ramsdale looks to be cooling with the Mirror reporting that Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman is now a prime target for the Gunners. The London side was unable to agree on a fee as Sheffield United demanded £30m for their starting goalkeeper, but it now looks as though sporting director Edu has identified the Newcastle goalkeeper as viable competition for Bernd Leno.