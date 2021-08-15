The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pogba wants Madrid move

Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United this season, but he intends to run his contract down to set up a dream move to Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star.

The outlet says the France star intends to join up with international teammate Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu as part of a treble swoop that will see Real Madrid also target Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland next season.

Pogba has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and he was previously linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with reports claiming that Manchester United would demand a fee of £50 million to avoid missing out on a significant transfer sum.

But with the 28-year-old now eyeing a move to LaLiga, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could have no choice but to respect the player's wishes if he decides to honour the remainder of his contract.

The playmaker was unplayable on the opening day of the season, registering four assists in United's 5-1 victory over Leeds.

Paul Pogba shone in Saturday's season opener, but the Man United star still reportedly sees his future away from Old Trafford. Alex Morton/Getty Images

Paper Gossip

- Odsonne Edouard is attracting interest from Ligue 1, with Nice reported to be preparing a bid for the Celtic star. Football Insider writes that a number of clubs have registered their interest in the 23-year-old, but it is the French side who are expected to make their move imminently. Ange Postecoglou's Celtic had previously wanted £40m for their hitman, before their asking price was dropped to a fee expected to be in the region of £20m.

- Sky Sports writes that Liverpool defender Ben Davies is set to join Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season. The report claims that the Blades were keen on the former Preston centre-back and tried to negotiate an option to buy, but Jurgen Klopp's side have no intention of selling the 28-year-old on a permanent basis. The deal is expected to be completed next week.

- Lorenzo Insigne's agent has played down a potential move to Zenit St Petersburg, according to Calciomercato. The player currently has a year left on his deal, which has seen ignited interest from around Europe for the Napoli winger. Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are two of the clubs who have been circling, but they could face competition from Internazionale, who also would like to add the Italy international to their ranks.

- Sampdoria's Mikkel Damsgaard could yet leave Serie A, with multiple clubs interested in the 21-year-old's services. Calciomercato writes that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are two sides who are at the front of the queue, but it is believed that a fee of €35m will be required for a bid to be accepted by the Italian club. Damsgaard was a standout performer at Euro 2020 with Denmark, scoring a free kick against England in the semifinals.

- Dario Benedetto could be set for a move to Real Betis, with Le10Sport writing that his next move has been decided. The Marseille striker is reported to be heading to LaLiga on a loan deal after being unable to win a place in the starting XI over former Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik. The 31-year-old scored five goals last season in 32 appearances for the club while registering three assists.